Front End Developer at The Focus Group – Gauteng Pretoria Region

We have roles in South Africa and Mauritius
The purpose of this role is to translate complex requirements into maintainable code that can be adapted to the changing needs of business.
Main Duties
- Contribute to architectural discussions with architects and lead developers.
- Actively contribute lines of code (leading by example), as well as code reviews
- Communicate effectively with 3rd parties and when dealing with technical support queries
- Draft training material and manuals for new systems/updates
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Writing and implementing efficient codes and determining operational practicality
- Developing quality assurance procedures
- Deploying software tools, processes and metrics
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
- Training users
Working closely with other developers, UX designers, business and systems analysts
? Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent
- Minimum 3-5 years’ in native mobile development, with a keen interest in react style frameworks such as Flutter.
- 3-5 years of experience as a .NET developer, with EF and
- Core exposure
- Interest in improving development processes that result in faster development and higher code quality.
- Interest in new technologies and how to augment the existing platform to achieve scale and remain relevant
- Exposure to cloud platforms and a keen interest in leveraging cloud-specific technology to gain efficiencies and availability
- Insight in applying design patterns to complex problems
- Experience in architecting, developing, testing, deploying systems
- Solid understanding of integration and web services.
- Proficient on the Linux command line.
- Solid experience in caching, revision control, message queues, issue tracking, monitoring, database transactions, testing
- Demonstrated effectiveness in all the areas outlined in the roles and responsibilities