Huawei looking for women entrepreneurs

Huawei South Africa is looking for tech-savvy women business owners to apply for its 2022 Women in Tech digital skills programme which provides free online training in cloud computing, digital marketing and leadership development.

The programme seeks to help women advance their skills and use new technologies to grow, improve, and digitise their businesses, giving them an edge in the digital economy. This year, there are also prizes for the top three entrepreneurs who will be chosen at the end of the five-day online training.

The training comprises three courses: cloud computing and how it benefits SMMEs; digital marketing for business success, especially in an increasingly competitive online market space; and leadership development. The programme will close with an in-person networking opportunity at Huawei’s office park in Woodmead.

Dr Jude Clark, clinical psychologist, facilitator, executive coach and renowned practitioner in the area of gender and development in South Africa and abroad will deliver the leadership course.

“More and more women entrepreneurs are taking on the role of leader and changing the landscape of leadership across different sectors in South Africa,” says Dr Clark. “But for many, there remains a disconnect between their sense of personal power and their vision for their enterprises. This programme explores what it means for a woman entrepreneur to show up in her power and what psychological and relational shifts need to be made in order to align personal power with business vision.”

Pumza Mthethwa, strategic commercial director at BrandTies, will take the entrepreneurs through the latest trends in digital marketing.

She says it is more important now than ever before that business owners ensure they are not left behind in the rapidly changing digital space.

“This digital marketing training programme will explore the latest trends and how women-owned businesses can leverage these to grow their businesses,” she says.

“Attending the Huawei Women in Tech Training Programme has been an eye-opener for me in so many ways,” says 2021 attendee, head of Digital Publications and co-director at Likhanyile Tutoring & Media, Slindile Khanyile. “As a business that is digitally-based and a start-up, having access to the kind of content and resources has been invaluable especially because we would not have had the financial means yet to access it.”

“We were incredibly happy with the success of the 2021 Women4Tech event and the positive feedback we got from our participants,” says Vanashree Govender, media relations and communications manager at Huawei South Africa. “We’re thrilled that we’re able to bring the programme back as an annual initiative in 2022.”

The programme is open to all women entrepreneurs, and who will be selected on criteria including their readiness to adopt new technologies into their business. Those interested in applying need to email apply@upskillme.org and then fill in a short application form and will be contacted if their applications are successful.