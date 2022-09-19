Intel rebrands Pentium and Celeron

Intel has introduced a new processor for the upcoming essential product space – Intel Processor – which will replace the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron branding in the 2023 notebook product stack.

“Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has only become more apparent as the torrid pace of technological development continues to shape the world,” says Josh Newman, Intel vice-president and interim GM of Mobile Client Platforms.

“Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.”

With this new, streamlined brand architecture, Intel will continue to sharpen its focus on its flagship brands: Intel Core, Intel Evo and Intel vPro. In addition, this update streamlines brand offerings across PC segments to enable and enhance Intel customer communication on each product’s value proposition, while simplifying the purchasing experience for customers.

Intel Processor will serve as the brand name for multiple processor families, helping to simplify the product purchase experience for consumers. Intel will continue to deliver the same products and benefits within segments. The brand leaves unchanged Intel’s current product offerings and Intel’s product roadmap.