Intermediate Business Analyst (Retail) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Position Purpose:

You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Job objectives:

Information Seeking & Analysis

Understand and analyses the current business environment.

Operate confidently within business strategy, current trends, and developments in the retail industry.

Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain.

Optimize current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Analyze and understand the customers (Internal and external) that are impacted, through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

Analyze and document user requirements and assess the business implication of these to the business process involved.

Collaborate with user stakeholders in satisfying these requirements.

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options. o Assess risks, costs, and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

Develop business rules and monitor the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

Devises, initiates, and drives effective small to medium change initiatives in own area or department.

Facilitation & Influencing

Taking ownership to maintain knowledge within a specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitations with both business & IT.

Work closely with Architects, Designers and Business stakeholders to design and implement solutions. o Research & Advise on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design.

Confidently engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives (related to best practice in the industry) that are presented.

Plan, arrange and control meetings, workshops, and relations with the user during the investigations, design and development of business processes and solutions.

Advise stakeholders (within IT and Business) to consider solutions which will work best for the business.

Motivate stakeholders to change practices and consider other alternatives.

Coaching and mentoring of Junior BA team members.

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

To build and optimize trusting relationships with business users and IT stakeholders by delivering what was promised and providing comprehensive knowledge and support.

Foster a partnership between business stakeholders, IT disciplines and the delivery teams.

Collaborating with all disciplines to drive out value adding solutions and ensuring quick and efficient delivery.

Accurately communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed. Keep Business Users informed of any changes (also accommodate changes in requirements as they are progressively elaborated).

Drive and oversee solution assessment and validation.

Identify cultural, business, and organizational constraints affecting options for change.

To train business users, rendering support and facilitating sessions for end-users.

Continuously support the business environment, while maintaining an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends, and developments in the technology field.

Assist with and provide timeous feedback on ad-hoc queries from business stakeholders.

Thinking partner and troubleshooter for business problems.

Organizing, multitasking & time management

Strong commitment to project objectives and delivering high quality work.

Take responsibility for the timelines within the project plan, of the business analysis effort related to a project.

Plan and organize own work and deliver on promises.

Focus personal efforts on achieving results aligned to organization objectives

Experience:

3 years Business analysis in retail processes

3 years Retail industry

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Knowledge and skills:

Good process modelling skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Results driven

Good planning and time management skills

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Position Purpose:

You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Job objectives:

Information Seeking & Analysis

Understand and analyses the current business environment.

Operate confidently within business strategy, current trends, and developments in the retail industry.

Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain.

Optimize current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Analyze and understand the customers (Internal and external) that are impacted, through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

Analyze and document user requirements and assess the business implication of these to the business process involved.

Collaborate with user stakeholders in satisfying these requirements.

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options. o Assess risks, costs, and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

Develop business rules and monitor the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

Devises, initiates, and drives effective small to medium change initiatives in own area or department.

Facilitation & Influencing

Taking ownership to maintain knowledge within a specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitations with both business & IT.

Work closely with Architects, Designers and Business stakeholders to design and implement solutions. o Research & Advise on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design.

Confidently engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives (related to best practice in the industry) that are presented.

Plan, arrange and control meetings, workshops, and relations with the user during the investigations, design and development of business processes and solutions.

Advise stakeholders (within IT and Business) to consider solutions which will work best for the business.

Motivate stakeholders to change practices and consider other alternatives.

Coaching and mentoring of Junior BA team members.

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

To build and optimize trusting relationships with business users and IT stakeholders by delivering what was promised and providing comprehensive knowledge and support.

Foster a partnership between business stakeholders, IT disciplines and the delivery teams.

Collaborating with all disciplines to drive out value adding solutions and ensuring quick and efficient delivery.

Accurately communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed. Keep Business Users informed of any changes (also accommodate changes in requirements as they are progressively elaborated).

Drive and oversee solution assessment and validation.

Identify cultural, business, and organizational constraints affecting options for change.

To train business users, rendering support and facilitating sessions for end-users.

Continuously support the business environment, while maintaining an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends, and developments in the technology field.

Assist with and provide timeous feedback on ad-hoc queries from business stakeholders.

Thinking partner and troubleshooter for business problems.

Organizing, multitasking & time management

Strong commitment to project objectives and delivering high quality work.

Take responsibility for the timelines within the project plan, of the business analysis effort related to a project.

Plan and organize own work and deliver on promises.

Focus personal efforts on achieving results aligned to organization objectives

Experience:

3 years Business analysis in retail processes

3 years Retail industry

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Knowledge and skills:

Good process modelling skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Results driven

Good planning and time management skills

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Desired Skills:

Business analysis in retail processes

SDLC

Retail industry

Learn more/Apply for this position