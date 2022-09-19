IT Administrator

Our client is looking for an ambitious IT administrator to join their IT department.

Tasks

Liaise with IT Service Provider on IT systems

Review IT Service Provider invoices

Order, distribute and control stock of laptops and accessories

Update assets register and allocations

Request IT reports on faulty equipment

Facilitate new user setups, liaising with HR and IT Service provider

Facilitate asset tagging

Coordinate HQ on-site services and timeslots

Coordinate asset returns to HQ, data backup, cleaning and reallocation

Conduct monthly IT reports on internet usage, printing and copying, and expenditure

Other ad-hoc IT-related tasks as required

Skills

Strong administrative skills

Attention to detail

Teamwork

Ability to plan and execute

Problem-Solving

Cloud storage knowledge

Security and Monitoring

Account Access Management

Mobile Device Management

