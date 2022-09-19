IT Administrator

Our client is looking for an ambitious IT administrator to join their IT department.

Tasks

  • Liaise with IT Service Provider on IT systems

  • Review IT Service Provider invoices

  • Order, distribute and control stock of laptops and accessories

  • Update assets register and allocations

  • Request IT reports on faulty equipment

  • Facilitate new user setups, liaising with HR and IT Service provider

  • Facilitate asset tagging

  • Coordinate HQ on-site services and timeslots

  • Coordinate asset returns to HQ, data backup, cleaning and reallocation

  • Conduct monthly IT reports on internet usage, printing and copying, and expenditure

  • Other ad-hoc IT-related tasks as required

Skills

  • Strong administrative skills

  • Attention to detail

  • Teamwork

  • Ability to plan and execute

  • Problem-Solving

  • Cloud storage knowledge

  • Security and Monitoring

  • Account Access Management

  • Mobile Device Management

Desired Skills:

  • IT Administrator
  • IT systems
  • Mobile Device Management

