IT Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

IT Administrator
Our client is looking for an ambitious IT administrator to join their IT department.
Tasks
- Liaise with IT Service Provider on IT systems
- Review IT Service Provider invoices
- Order, distribute and control stock of laptops and accessories
- Update assets register and allocations
- Request IT reports on faulty equipment
- Facilitate new user setups, liaising with HR and IT Service provider
- Facilitate asset tagging
- Coordinate HQ on-site services and timeslots
- Coordinate asset returns to HQ, data backup, cleaning and reallocation
- Conduct monthly IT reports on internet usage, printing and copying, and expenditure
- Other ad-hoc IT-related tasks as required
Skills
- Strong administrative skills
- Attention to detail
- Teamwork
- Ability to plan and execute
- Problem-Solving
- Cloud storage knowledge
- Security and Monitoring
- Account Access Management
- Mobile Device Management
Desired Skills:
- IT Administrator
- IT systems
- Mobile Device Management