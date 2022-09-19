Our Client in the Creative Digital space is looking for a Node.js Developer to join their team!
The following skills are required:
-
4+ years development experience
-
Node.JS Development language
-
PHP knowledge will be advantageous
-
MySQL/MariaDB
- AWS Dynamodb knowledge will be advantageous
- Redis knowledge
- AWS knowledge is advantageous
- Creation and building of CI/CD pipelines to automate deployment and change processes
Desired Skills:
- Node.js
- AWS
- PHP
- Mysql
- Redis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years