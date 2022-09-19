Node.js Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

Sep 19, 2022

Our Client in the Creative Digital space is looking for a Node.js Developer to join their team!

The following skills are required:

  • 4+ years development experience

  • Node.JS Development language

  • PHP knowledge will be advantageous

  • MySQL/MariaDB

  • AWS Dynamodb knowledge will be advantageous
  • Redis knowledge
  • AWS knowledge is advantageous
  • Creation and building of CI/CD pipelines to automate deployment and change processes

Desired Skills:

  • Node.js
  • AWS
  • PHP
  • Mysql
  • Redis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

