Node.js Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

Our Client in the Creative Digital space is looking for a Node.js Developer to join their team!

The following skills are required:

4+ years development experience

Node.JS Development language

PHP knowledge will be advantageous

MySQL/MariaDB

AWS Dynamodb knowledge will be advantageous

Redis knowledge

AWS knowledge is advantageous

Creation and building of CI/CD pipelines to automate deployment and change processes

Desired Skills:

Node.js

AWS

PHP

Mysql

Redis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

