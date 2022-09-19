Project Manager III at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Randburg

We are looking for a Snr Project Managers. 12 months contract in Gauteng.

Project Manager III – candidate must have solid project management experience within retail, with software and hardware implementation experience.

Please note that this Project Manager mut be willing to work onsite – Randburg

Purpose of the Job

To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the

necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.

The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience within financial services/banking space within retail.

Job Objectives

1. Project initiation – Project charter

2. Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

4. Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Qualifications Essential:

•Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

•Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Experience

Essential:

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; software and hardware implementation experience)

Agile methodology experience

Knowledge and Skills :

• Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

• Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology ( PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

• Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills

• Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

• Strong negotiation skills

• Experience of using project tools

• Ability to manage business expectations.

• Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

• Change management

Desired Skills:

Project

Manager

Agile

