RPG Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Sandton

Our Sandton based client is looking for a C# Developer with iSeries/RPG LE exposure and experience for the Private Banking Technology team to provide effective and strategic technical development of systems including new developments, maintenance, enhancement and support of existing systems. In addition, provide support and assistance to Business Analysts and Project Managers as subject matter experts of the systems being supported.

.Net Core

MVC beneficial

Experience in RPG LE

Angular / AngularJS

SQL / DB2

Git / TFS source control knowledge

Understanding of OOP principles such as SOLID

Experience developing RESTful API’s

Experience with CI/CD

iSeries Hardware and Operating System

Knowledge and understanding on SSIS

Knowledge of IBM MQ messaging (advantageous)

Unit & Integration Testing

Desired Skills:

RPG

Angular

.Net

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Wholesale & Trading

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

