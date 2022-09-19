RPG Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Sandton

Our Sandton based client is looking for a C# Developer with iSeries/RPG LE exposure and experience for the Private Banking Technology team to provide effective and strategic technical development of systems including new developments, maintenance, enhancement and support of existing systems. In addition, provide support and assistance to Business Analysts and Project Managers as subject matter experts of the systems being supported.
- .Net Core
- MVC beneficial
- Experience in RPG LE
- Angular / AngularJS
- SQL / DB2
- Git / TFS source control knowledge
- Understanding of OOP principles such as SOLID
- Experience developing RESTful API’s
- Experience with CI/CD
- iSeries Hardware and Operating System
- Knowledge and understanding on SSIS
- Knowledge of IBM MQ messaging (advantageous)
- Unit & Integration Testing
Desired Skills:
- RPG
- Angular
- .Net
- MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Wholesale & Trading
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate