SAP Authorisations Consultant – North West Rustenburg

The SAP Authorisation Consultant is responsible for the day-to-day activities associated with administering and controlling the user authorisation across all SAP landscapes. The role will manage all logs within the authorisation space and play a role in the design and implementation of new authorisations for the enterprise. This will include Fiori Authorisation as well. This role will encompass both technology and process aspects with a focus of owning change management and continuous improvement across the organisation.

Responsibilities include:

Incident Management: Administration of authorisation calls via SAP Solution Manager or SAP GRC. Troubleshoot & resolve security issues and provide configuration fixes based on issues.

Support access provisioning process to allow user access requests via SAP GRC.

Resolution of SAP authorisation support calls within agreed SLAs.

Day to day administration: creating new users, assigning access, unlocking users, assignment of position-based authorisations, troubleshooting SAP authorisation errors, etc.

Running SAP access and GRC reports as required.

Raising requests for changes on SAP Solution Manager.

Responsible for role design and role testing in the QA system i.e. role build, drafting test scripts for UAT, creating new tester profiles, assigning access.

Hosting of Workshops for Super user Role Usage and Management of Super users Understand the business requirements to perform the role engineering in line with industry best practice.

Design, develop & configure security solutions to meet business requirements adhering to industry best practices.

Collaborate with project teams to ensure that security solutions are integrated into SAP GRC.

Support QA, UAT & other testing activities performed by different teams.

Documentation and delivery of Custom Concepts for Compliant User & Role Administration.

Create transition/deployment plans that includes step-by-step instructions to enable support teams post go-live.

Identify and evaluate business & technology risks. Raise risk awareness & make recommendations to mitigate these risks.

Propose security guidelines, access policies, disaster recovery plan, business continuity roadmap (work closely with information security consultants and internal auditors or risk management teams).

Ability to innovate & learn new skills as required in supporting a continually changing technical environment.

Ensure SAP note/ enhancement pack implementations (Functional & Security).

Any other ad hoc duties as required by management.

This position requires a strong customer service attitude, attention to detail and quality, the ability to multi-task, a team focus, strong interpersonal skills and adherence to firm IT standards and change management procedures.

Minimum Education/ Experience- NQF level 6 certification or above- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in global industry or IT environment.- Minimum of 5 years’ experience with SAP with a focus on supporting and configuring SAP Access Control.- Good understanding on concepts of Segregation of Duties (SoD).- Advanced knowledge of composite roles, template users, position-based roles, task-value role mapping, etc.- Sap S4 knowledge/ exposure advantageous.- Knowledge and application of relevant IT best practices.- Knowledge of IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3).- Knowledge of project & programme management including methods and tools.- Ability to balance the demands of projects, customer expectations, support, and operational requirements in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision.- Ability to translate business needs to technical resources and to communicate and simplify complex technical information for non-technical users.- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).- The successful candidate must demonstrate good interpersonal, communication, team building, issue resolution, project coordination and leadership skills.- The successful candidate must have strong analytical and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

SAP S4

