SAP BPC Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is embarking on an S4 journey.

In order to free up capacity from the internal team to support the S4 project, the client would like to co-source skills and supplement the existing internal team structure. These skills will predominantly be SAP focused. These additional skills will form part of the existing team structures, reporting into the existing portfolio managers. Their primary focus will be to effectively manage the operational environment and ensure that logged calls are attended to within SLA time frames. Calls will range from standard operations scenarios through to small enhancements that might be required during this time frame. Their primary deliverable output is the effective closure of call volumes across the following existing categories: 1: Bug1 P1 2: Bug2 P3 3: Bug3 P5 4: Incident 5: Minor Enhancement 6: Major Enhancement 7: Frequent Code Change 8: Project 9: Operations

Responsibilities:

Daily monitoring of jobs that are necessary for their area of responsibility to run effectively and efficiently.

Responsible for technical design, development, testing, implementation and support of their area of responsibility.

Assist with troubleshooting critical issues, as it relates to their area of responsibility.

Ongoing maintenance of the software configuration within their area of responsibility.

Define and translate business requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible for business, IT consultants and management.

Translate functional requirements into technical designs.

Develop and oversee test plans.

Provide second-level support for users.

Prepare project related documentation (functional- and technical design, test scripts) during the different stages of a project.

Perform SAP Note Implementations (Functional & Security).

Provide functional guidance to ensure IT solution integrity and maintain documentation updated (functional and technical specifications).

Manage small to medium-sized projects within area of expertise. Ability to establish project priorities and deadlines.

Promote and maintain a flexible, cooperative, team oriented, customer focused attitude within and between departments.

Requirements (we are flexible here based on resource quality):

Related degree

At least 5-10 years of experience in SAP working across multiple modules.

Ability to understand the root-cause of complex problems to solve, research and propose solution / alternatives / workaround for final decision.

Proven experience in translating business requirements into SAP solutions / in working with the business in understanding and delivering business process improvements.

Good communication and people skills – experience dealing with users from various nationalities.

Experience working with international and remote team providing operational support and delivering projects.

Work with Business SMEs on test design & execution review.

End-to-end system integration testing involving third party systems.

Experience with Agile methodologies is a plus.

Leadership (take responsibility, take accountability and ownership, take initiatives).

Dealing with Change/ Flexibility (adapting to new situations and frameworks easily).

Diplomacy (stakeholder management).

Time Management/ Planning (commitment).

Collaboration (team player, good discipline) / Teamwork.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

