SAP Consultant (CX) Solution Integration – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Key Outputs

The Solution Integration Lead is responsible for the delivery of the functional solution across the various functional areas in scope for an application carve out (which includes FI, CO, PS, MM, SD, Integration to the HR solution and MDM and BW).

To ensure appropriate integration and alignment of the various functional area(s) and the delivery of a coherent solution in line with associated l requirements.

Mandatory Requirements

Years of experience 15 years

Stream leadership and end to end management for delivery of project outcomes within the functional stream. Including for stream: Planning, status reporting, risk, actions, issues & dependency management, deliverables management, scope and change management, quality management, resource management, etc.

Presentation of functional solutions and different options to allow for project decision making

Communication skills for client-facing engagement, client stakeholder management

S/4 Functional Solution Architecting – with functional experience across modules FI, CO, PS, MM, SD, integration to HR, functional experience of MDM, BW

Successful end to end system implementations – from analysis, design, build, test, deploy and PGLS

Application Carve out experience an advantage, Mining experience an advantage

SAP CX Solution Integration – Develop and execute activities related to end-to-end project management, including project plans and estimates, scoping and requirements through implementation and deployment.

Proactively monitor, manage and report on execution of deliverables.

Desired Skills:

SAP Customer Experience

SAP Solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position