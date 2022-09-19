SAP Consultant (VIM) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Work directly with the client gathering requirements to align technology with business strategy and goals and. Experts internally and externally for their deep functional or industry expertise, domain knowledge, or offering expertise.

Key Outputs

Must possess specific and in-depth skills, knowledge, and experience with multiple facets of FICO on SAP S4/HANA:

Participate/manage important client engagement teams regarding the implementation of mainly SAP S/4 HANA Finance – Simple Finance – FICO

Execute the necessary system configuration to enable to SAP S4 HANA conversion.

Lead testing and defect resolution in the context of SAP S4 HANA conversions.

Work experience in SAP Finance modules like Account payable, Accounts Receivable

Experience in field of banking management

Worked on integration with other modules like FI-MM, FI-SD

Knowledge on taxation setup, General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Cost and Profit Center Accounting,

Fixed Assets, Internal Orders, Consolidations, Accounts Receivable, Product costing, Taxes, Fixed Assets

Understanding of SAP VIM (Vendor invoice management) process and its related components.

Adaptability to understand the VIM upgrade related steps and the component changes that come with the upgrade

Basic understanding of SAP VIM configuration

Aware of AMS project methodologies and SLA concepts

Assess and understand business requirements of end clients

Create solution vision and design

Sizing and blueprinting including documenting As-IS and To-Be processes.

Assist in application testing and rollout

Assist/Manage projects independently from knowledge gathering KT/ to go-live and support by applying project management

techniques as well as technical and business knowledge to ensure that high-quality results are obtained for all our clients

Assist customers in the decision process, Trainings, guidance with excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

Vendor Invoice Management

SAP FICO

About The Employer:

International consulting company is looking for a dynamic team player to join their team .This innovative and tech driven company are leaders in consulting and software. The company offers development opportunities for the right candidate. Don’t delay apply now!

Learn more/Apply for this position