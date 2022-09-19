SAP FICO Consultant at Sabenza IT Recruitment

Sep 19, 2022

Our client is looking for a SAP FICO Consultant.

Requirements

  • Support SAP FICO
  • SAP FI – General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Asset Accounting, Contract Accounts, Bank Accounting, Cashflows, Travel Management
  • SAP CO – Investment Management, Overhead Cost Accounting, Product Cost Controlling, Profit Centre Accounting Profitability Analysis

Qualifications & Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or related field required
  • 2 years+ experience in Finance Industry
  • 7 years+ experience in SAP FICO
  • Must have excellent communication skills and be able to work independently as well as within a team environment.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FICO

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.