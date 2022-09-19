SAP FICO Consultant at Sabenza IT Recruitment

Our client is looking for a SAP FICO Consultant.
Requirements
- Support SAP FICO
- SAP FI – General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Asset Accounting, Contract Accounts, Bank Accounting, Cashflows, Travel Management
- SAP CO – Investment Management, Overhead Cost Accounting, Product Cost Controlling, Profit Centre Accounting Profitability Analysis
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or related field required
- 2 years+ experience in Finance Industry
- 7 years+ experience in SAP FICO
- Must have excellent communication skills and be able to work independently as well as within a team environment.
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO