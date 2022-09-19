SAP FICO Consultant at Sabenza IT Recruitment

Our client is looking for a SAP FICO Consultant.

Requirements

Support SAP FICO

SAP FI – General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Asset Accounting, Contract Accounts, Bank Accounting, Cashflows, Travel Management

SAP CO – Investment Management, Overhead Cost Accounting, Product Cost Controlling, Profit Centre Accounting Profitability Analysis

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or related field required

2 years+ experience in Finance Industry

7 years+ experience in SAP FICO

Must have excellent communication skills and be able to work independently as well as within a team environment.

Desired Skills:

SAP FICO

