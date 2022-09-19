SAP Project Manager

Our client, the world’s leading diamond company, is on the hunt for a SAP Project Manager based in S.A. to take on a wide-reaching project.

Job Description:

Lead the Canada SAP project from a client (internal) perspective (Business & IM) with the Service Integrator (SI) managing the consulting aspects of the project.

The project internal team leads will report to this role (functional business leads and IM lead).

This role will manage the client side (internal) activities as per the project plan and RACI for the Canada SAP implementation inclusive of: Canada PMO, Canada Change Management, training and communication activities, Canada SAP functional detail scoping, design, testing and sign-off, Canada SAP IM activities, Business integration and readiness activities, testing & sustainable activities (support readiness). This role will be supported by a Service Integrator Project Manager who is accountable for managing consulting activities on the project notably: SAP design activities, SAP build activities, SAP deployment activities, SAP solution integration activities, Integration into the Global programme.

Facilitate Subject Matter Advice (SMA) from the SI pertaining to SAP to the business community across the Finance, Supply Chain, Production, Sales and Shared Services streams;

Establish the Canada local project PMO and manage and resolve issues regarding scope, quality, budget, timelines and risk;

Manage business decisions and conflicting business requirements via the business structures on the project;

Ensure alignment of the local Canada project with the Global SAP programme

Coordinate and help confirm business participation in Global Design Authority stream (approval of local solution requirements in the global solution);

Co-ordinate and facilitate standards across Canada for processes and SAP solutions. Notable:

Manage the Canada team to understand the Global template and reach agreement on adoption of global standards

Facilitate (with the Canada team) country statutory requirement feedback (& approval by the Global team) for Canada local requirements within the functional areas covered by the global template.

Facilitate standardization of Canada specific functional requirements i.e. facilitate 1 template across Canada for Canada unique requirements.

Provide this input to the Global project team and manage completion of the delivery of these aspects of the project.

Manage relationships and coordinate work between different teams at different locations.

Review and manage all changes to the requirements through a formally defined scope change process.

Obtaining business sign off.

Direct project teams to follow all quality global project assurance processes, consisting of periodic reviews.

Use the Supplier functional network to advise on leading practices.

Producing weekly status reports for the Design Authority stream and consolidating the feedback for the weekly status meetings.

Experience Required

SAP Solution integration management experience gained on a Global SAP project, preferably on an SAP project inclusive of FI, CO, MM, PM, other platform integration, bespoke code.

SAP project management experience gained on a Global SAP project across multiple cultures and geographies.

SAP template definition management experience gained across multiple cultures and geographies.

Shared service migration project experience.

Experience gained in managing SAP projects that were used as the catalyst to consolidate business processes and standards across historically dispirit businesses.

A sound understanding of generic financial, supply chain, PM processes, controls and risks in a global business.

Minimum of 15 years SAP experience.

Minimum of 5 years of SAP integration experience.

Minimum of 5 years of SAP project management experience.

Desired Skills:

SAP Project Management

