Our client, the world’s leading diamond company, is on the hunt for a SAP Project Manager based in S.A. to take on a wide-reaching project.
Job Description:
- Lead the Canada SAP project from a client (internal) perspective (Business & IM) with the Service Integrator (SI) managing the consulting aspects of the project.
- The project internal team leads will report to this role (functional business leads and IM lead).
- This role will manage the client side (internal) activities as per the project plan and RACI for the Canada SAP implementation inclusive of: Canada PMO, Canada Change Management, training and communication activities, Canada SAP functional detail scoping, design, testing and sign-off, Canada SAP IM activities, Business integration and readiness activities, testing & sustainable activities (support readiness). This role will be supported by a Service Integrator Project Manager who is accountable for managing consulting activities on the project notably: SAP design activities, SAP build activities, SAP deployment activities, SAP solution integration activities, Integration into the Global programme.
- Facilitate Subject Matter Advice (SMA) from the SI pertaining to SAP to the business community across the Finance, Supply Chain, Production, Sales and Shared Services streams;
- Establish the Canada local project PMO and manage and resolve issues regarding scope, quality, budget, timelines and risk;
- Manage business decisions and conflicting business requirements via the business structures on the project;
- Ensure alignment of the local Canada project with the Global SAP programme
- Coordinate and help confirm business participation in Global Design Authority stream (approval of local solution requirements in the global solution);
- Co-ordinate and facilitate standards across Canada for processes and SAP solutions. Notable:
- Manage the Canada team to understand the Global template and reach agreement on adoption of global standards
- Facilitate (with the Canada team) country statutory requirement feedback (& approval by the Global team) for Canada local requirements within the functional areas covered by the global template.
- Facilitate standardization of Canada specific functional requirements i.e. facilitate 1 template across Canada for Canada unique requirements.
- Provide this input to the Global project team and manage completion of the delivery of these aspects of the project.
- Manage relationships and coordinate work between different teams at different locations.
- Review and manage all changes to the requirements through a formally defined scope change process.
- Obtaining business sign off.
- Direct project teams to follow all quality global project assurance processes, consisting of periodic reviews.
- Use the Supplier functional network to advise on leading practices.
- Producing weekly status reports for the Design Authority stream and consolidating the feedback for the weekly status meetings.
Experience Required
- SAP Solution integration management experience gained on a Global SAP project, preferably on an SAP project inclusive of FI, CO, MM, PM, other platform integration, bespoke code.
- SAP project management experience gained on a Global SAP project across multiple cultures and geographies.
- SAP template definition management experience gained across multiple cultures and geographies.
- Shared service migration project experience.
- Experience gained in managing SAP projects that were used as the catalyst to consolidate business processes and standards across historically dispirit businesses.
- A sound understanding of generic financial, supply chain, PM processes, controls and risks in a global business.
- Minimum of 15 years SAP experience.
- Minimum of 5 years of SAP integration experience.
- Minimum of 5 years of SAP project management experience.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Project Management