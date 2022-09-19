SAP Project Manager at Sabenza IT – North West Rustenburg

Our client is looking for a SAP Project Manager.
As a SAP Project Manager, you will be responsible for delivering the successful SAP S/4 HANA Implementation Project. Your role will involve managing teams of SAP consultants to ensure that the project runs smoothly. You will be tasked with designing solutions to meet client needs and proposing new solutions where necessary. You may also be required to manage budgets or oversee changes as part of your day-to-day work. You should have experience in a previous end-to-end SAP S/4 HANA Implementation Project.
Requirements
The SAP Project Manager will be responsible for the successful delivery of a project in terms of:
- Scope
- Deliverables
- Timeline
- Budget
- Client satisfaction and
- Employee satisfaction
The SAP Project Manager must be very sensitive to client needs bearing in mind the conflicting requirements that a client team would demand, and the delivery capabilities of the consulting team.
The Skills required of the SAP Project Manager are:
- Good project planning skills
- Understanding of the complexities involved in the implementation of an integrated application
- Good communication skills
- People management skills
- Team builder, motivator, and coach
- Must be able to resolve conflicts
- Take appropriate decisions at the right time
- Substantiate the proposed solution to the client.
- Taskmaster when it comes to the delivery of the project.
- Managing issues that arise
Prior experience in SAP S/4 HANA Implementation is a must.
The SAP Project Manager should ensure that regular meetings are held.
The Personal Characteristics of a SAP Project Manager reflect their capabilities in managing the project as individual resources, which include and not limited to:
- A well-balanced and tolerant nature
- Ability both to lead and work in teams
- Ability to cope with stress
- Capacity for enthusiasm and dedication
- Ability to make decisions and assertiveness
- Management and policy-oriented thinking
- A systematic approach and way of working
- A good understanding and empathy towards human nature
- Ability to deal with conflict and develop relationships
The Professional Skills of a SAP Project Manager should be based on an all-round, global knowledge of:
-
SAP Product awareness and the architecture
-
Managerial and economic aspects
- Information technology basics
- General project management
- Leadership techniques
- Planning and control techniques
- Good Presentation and Communication skills
- Project Planning and Detailed work plan development skills
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field required
- 5+ years of experience in SAP S/4 HANA or SAP full end-to-end implementation projects.
- Certification in SAP S/4 HANA desirable.
- Project Management Qualification preferred.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years