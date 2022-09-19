SAP Project Manager at Sabenza IT – North West Rustenburg

Our client is looking for a SAP Project Manager.

As a SAP Project Manager, you will be responsible for delivering the successful SAP S/4 HANA Implementation Project. Your role will involve managing teams of SAP consultants to ensure that the project runs smoothly. You will be tasked with designing solutions to meet client needs and proposing new solutions where necessary. You may also be required to manage budgets or oversee changes as part of your day-to-day work. You should have experience in a previous end-to-end SAP S/4 HANA Implementation Project.

Requirements

The SAP Project Manager will be responsible for the successful delivery of a project in terms of:

Scope

Deliverables

Timeline

Budget

Client satisfaction and

Employee satisfaction

The SAP Project Manager must be very sensitive to client needs bearing in mind the conflicting requirements that a client team would demand, and the delivery capabilities of the consulting team.

The Skills required of the SAP Project Manager are:

Good project planning skills

Understanding of the complexities involved in the implementation of an integrated application

Good communication skills

People management skills

Team builder, motivator, and coach

Must be able to resolve conflicts

Take appropriate decisions at the right time

Substantiate the proposed solution to the client.

Taskmaster when it comes to the delivery of the project.

Managing issues that arise

Prior experience in SAP S/4 HANA Implementation is a must.

The SAP Project Manager should ensure that regular meetings are held.

The Personal Characteristics of a SAP Project Manager reflect their capabilities in managing the project as individual resources, which include and not limited to:

A well-balanced and tolerant nature

Ability both to lead and work in teams

Ability to cope with stress

Capacity for enthusiasm and dedication

Ability to make decisions and assertiveness

Management and policy-oriented thinking

A systematic approach and way of working

A good understanding and empathy towards human nature

Ability to deal with conflict and develop relationships

The Professional Skills of a SAP Project Manager should be based on an all-round, global knowledge of:

SAP Product awareness and the architecture

Managerial and economic aspects

Information technology basics

General project management

Leadership techniques

Planning and control techniques

Good Presentation and Communication skills

Project Planning and Detailed work plan development skills

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field required

5+ years of experience in SAP S/4 HANA or SAP full end-to-end implementation projects.

Certification in SAP S/4 HANA desirable.

Project Management Qualification preferred.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

