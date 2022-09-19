Scrum Master

Our Client is looking for a SCRUM Master to join their Organisation

Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Education & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, or information systems, or related field required.

Scrum Master Certification

Requirements:

Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role

Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment. Managing minimum 4 – 5 sizes from 4 – 6 plus.

Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design

Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.

Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development

Computer literate, including competency with Jira

Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum and Kanban

Must have experience in LEAN Methodology:

Solid understanding of Lean and Lean principles and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization

Familiarity with common online and e-commerce concepts, tools and technologies

Interest in future technologies and trends

Duties & Responsibilities:

Exhibits Lean-Agile leadership

Management of large multiple SCRUM Teams

Facilitates the team’s progress toward team goals

Monitor and improve performance in the areas of quality, predictability, flow, and

Help the team focus on daily and sprint goals in the context of Program Increment (PI) Objectives.

Teaches problem-solving techniques and helps the team become better problem-solvers for

Facilitates meetings – all team meetings, including Daily Stand-up, Sprint Planning, Review, and

Supports the Product Owner – helps the Product Owner in their efforts to creating and managing the backlog

Eliminates impediments

Help foster a culture of technical discipline and craftsmanship that is the hallmark of effective Agile teams.

Builds a high-performing team – Focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance.

Helps the team manage team conflict

Helps coordinate inter-team dependencies through coordination with other teams – The Scrum Master is typically the representative in the Scrum of Scrums (SoS)

Helps the team understand how to estimate Stories, Features and Capabilities

Skills Competencies:

Excellent people management and leadership skills

Innovative solution finding/ problem solving skills

Assessing and managing conflict abilities

Highly self-motivated and resourceful

Excellent cross-functional communication skills, including both written and verbal

Comfortable working within a fast- paced, dynamic environment

Ability to multi-task in time-critical situations

Role :

Managing communication between agile teams and product owners of internal and external business units to develop software that supports business needs

Developing and documenting software requirements in collaboration with the product owners

Leading development delivery within timelines

Establishing and maintaining excellent working relationships with all developers and sponsors, while managing time and costs

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

UAT

SQL Scripting

