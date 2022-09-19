Scrum Master

Sep 19, 2022

Our Client is looking for a SCRUM Master to join their Organisation
Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Education & Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, or information systems, or related field required.

  • Scrum Master Certification

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role

  • Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment. Managing minimum 4 – 5 [Email Address Removed] sizes from 4 – 6 plus.

  • Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design

  • Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.

  • Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development

  • Computer literate, including competency with Jira

  • Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum and Kanban

  • Must have experience in LEAN Methodology:

  • Solid understanding of Lean and Lean principles and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization

  • Familiarity with common online and e-commerce concepts, tools and technologies

  • Interest in future technologies and trends

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Exhibits Lean-Agile leadership

  • Management of large multiple SCRUM Teams

  • Facilitates the team’s progress toward team goals

  • Monitor and improve performance in the areas of quality, predictability, flow, and

  • Help the team focus on daily and sprint goals in the context of Program Increment (PI) Objectives.

  • Teaches problem-solving techniques and helps the team become better problem-solvers for

  • Facilitates meetings – all team meetings, including Daily Stand-up, Sprint Planning, Review, and

  • Supports the Product Owner – helps the Product Owner in their efforts to creating and managing the backlog

  • Eliminates impediments

  • Help foster a culture of technical discipline and craftsmanship that is the hallmark of effective Agile teams.

  • Builds a high-performing team – Focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance.

  • Helps the team manage team conflict

  • Helps coordinate inter-team dependencies through coordination with other teams – The Scrum Master is typically the representative in the Scrum of Scrums (SoS)

  • Helps the team understand how to estimate Stories, Features and Capabilities

Skills Competencies:

  • Excellent people management and leadership skills

  • Innovative solution finding/ problem solving skills

  • Assessing and managing conflict abilities

  • Highly self-motivated and resourceful

  • Excellent cross-functional communication skills, including both written and verbal

  • Comfortable working within a fast- paced, dynamic environment

  • Ability to multi-task in time-critical situations

Role :

  • Managing communication between agile teams and product owners of internal and external business units to develop software that supports business needs

  • Developing and documenting software requirements in collaboration with the product owners

  • Leading development delivery within timelines

  • Establishing and maintaining excellent working relationships with all developers and sponsors, while managing time and costs

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • UAT
  • SQL Scripting

