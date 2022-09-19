Scrum Master at The Focus Group – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The purpose of this role is responsible for driving customer project delivery by supporting the IT Manager and Team in running daily scrum processes. The role also involves ensuring that projects are consistently planned, managed, communicated and delivered across software teams.

Main Duties

Using principles to guide and focus the IT team on achieving deliverables.

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.

Participating in Agile Ceremonies, ensuring Agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Set up new Agile projects in the tools of choice.

High velocity communicator making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Driving improvements that are generated by Agile retrospectives.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and problem solving.

Facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.

Providing the team with support and guidance to be self-organised.

Developing self and supporting others’ development to achieve full potential.

Facilitating getting the work done without coercion, assigning or dictating the work.

Shielding the team from external interference and removing impediments.

Organizing and executing software team training, mentoring and Agile Sprint ceremonies.

Schedule and attend monthly team roadmap and project planning meetings with the IT Manager and Team with regards to roadmap projects and priorities.

Review active projects and define high-level and weekly project milestones in conjunction with the IT Manager and Team.

Facilitate daily Scrum team meetings to prioritise tasks, resolve impediments and track project milestones and deliverables against planning.

Collaborate with all stakeholders.

Requirements:

Degree in relevant field of IT or equivalent

Scrum certification required

Project management experience in the IT/software industry would be advantageous

3 – 4 years proven experience in a similar role

Jira or applicable Scrum software

Lead multiple Agile teams on Agile methodologies

Knowledge of Agile tools, methodology and frameworks Strong knowledge of Scrum theory, rules and practices.

Ability to coach teams from a traditional methodology into the use of Agile.

Basic knowledge of software development processes and procedures to understand the team needs.

Experience with project capacity and utilisation planning across multi-team project environments

Learn more/Apply for this position