Senior Fullstack Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Sandton

Our client based in Sandton is looking a Full Stack Software Developer who has a passion for high quality software solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product. As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. Develop and maintaining web applications. Create automated and scalable solutions. Develop reusable code and libraries for future use. Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application. Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application. Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency. Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software. In addition to being a solid developer, we’re looking for someone who is proactively looking for new opportunities to build efficiencies into the organization’s technical capabilities and strategies.

Skills and Experience:

Software development related certification or Tertiary degree in the relevant field is required,

± 5 Years development experience in a cross section of application environments including the following: Dotnet Core(version 3>), C#, Linq (Language inline queries), Entity Framework, MSSQL Server, REST services, , Integration experience, TFS / GIT experience, Functional & Design Programming advantageous, HTML5, JavaScript (es6), JQuery, Angular.js and Angular.io, CSS3, Bootstrap 4, State management *REDUX), RXJS, Typescript, CI/CD

Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application and implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests.

Experience with Azure & GitLab

Container knowledge (Kubernetes, Docker) and experience in integrating with telephone-based systems are additionally advantageous

Designing and developing user interfaces using Angular best practices

Adapting interface for modern internet applications using the latest front-end and back-end technologies

Making complex technical and design decisions for projects

Developing application codes and unit tests in Angular, DotNet, and Rest Web Services

Conducting performance tests

Consulting with the design team, technology and architecture forums

Ensuring high performance of applications and providing support

Desired Skills:

Dotnet Core(version 3>)

C#

Linq (Language inline queries)

Entity Framework

MSSQL Server

REST services

Integration experience

TFS / GIT experience

Functional & Design Programming advantageous

HTML5

JavaScript (es6)

JQuery

Angular.js and Angular.io

CSS3

Bootstrap 4

State management *REDUX)

RXJS

Typescript

CI/CD

Full stack

HTML5 Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Wholesale & Trading

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

