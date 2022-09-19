Senior SAP BPC Consultant at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 19, 2022

Our client is looking for a Senior SAP BPC Consultant.

The Senior SAP BPC Consultant must be a self-motivated person who can interact and communicate with all levels of people. They must have Banking experience. They must also have SAP FI, S/4HANA, SAP BW4/HANA, SAP SAC and SAP BPC Embedded (BW-IP) experience.

Responsibilities

  • Deliver solutions using SAP Business Warehouse and SAP Business Planning and consolidations in the financial sector
  • Understand financial consolidations/planning processes and assist with implementing and supporting the business consolidations/planning process
  • Translates business rules into SAP BPC rules to automate consolidation and planning process
  • Facilitate & lead (if necessary) designing of planning solutions to solve business problems and needs using SAP BPC HANA
  • Facilitate & lead business requirement definition sessions
  • Review and/or participate in solution build and test activities on BPC implementations, rollouts, or upgrade projects
  • Understand processes in SAP BPC such as EPM, BADI, script logics and computations
  • Advise on solution roadmap for BPC projects taking into account current Microsoft and NetWeaver footprint
  • Business engagement leader by owning relationship at leadership & operational level
  • Demand management for supports and projects for the area of responsibility

Skills Required

  • Must have 2+ years of current experience & must have done at least 2 implementation in BPC planning
  • Must understand BPC Standard & Embedded – Environment, Dimensions, Models, Input Forms, Report, Business Rules, Data Security, Work Status, Data Manager Packages, Planning Function & Sequence
  • Business Understanding of Revenue, Opex, Capex, Workforce, Balance Sheet & Cashflow Planning
  • Demonstrated ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment.
  • Experience with SAP BW/SAC Planning & Dashboard preferred
  • Experience with Data ETL, Transformation & Integration with BPC using SAP BW/ABAP/HANA.
  • Creation of Logic Scripts & Fox Formulas, BADIs and Custom Planning Functions
  • Experience with tuning of BPC landscape desirable
  • Experience on EPM, Analysis for Office & SAC reporting

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, Information Technology, or other relevant fields
  • Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience in SAP Business Planning & Consolidation
  • Minimum of 2 to 3 relevant project experience, full implementation cycle, support
  • Extensive experience in SAP BPC version 11.1 or earlier
  • Extensive experience in SAP BW/4HANA version 2.0 or earlier
  • Functional knowledge in Financial Consolidation and Financial Planning / Zero-based Budgeting
  • Basic accounting knowledge is desirable
  • Technical knowledge in report and input template building on EPM Add-on for Microsoft Office
  • Well versed in usage of ABAP and script logic
  • Extensive knowledge in data modelling in SAP BPC
  • Experience in SAP S4HANA or ECC finance related modules is a plus
  • Relevant SAP certifications are a plus

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FI
  • S/4HANA
  • SAP BW4/HANA
  • BW-IP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

