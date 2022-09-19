Senior SAP BPC Consultant at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Senior SAP BPC Consultant.

The Senior SAP BPC Consultant must be a self-motivated person who can interact and communicate with all levels of people. They must have Banking experience. They must also have SAP FI, S/4HANA, SAP BW4/HANA, SAP SAC and SAP BPC Embedded (BW-IP) experience.

Responsibilities

Deliver solutions using SAP Business Warehouse and SAP Business Planning and consolidations in the financial sector

Understand financial consolidations/planning processes and assist with implementing and supporting the business consolidations/planning process

Translates business rules into SAP BPC rules to automate consolidation and planning process

Facilitate & lead (if necessary) designing of planning solutions to solve business problems and needs using SAP BPC HANA

Facilitate & lead business requirement definition sessions

Review and/or participate in solution build and test activities on BPC implementations, rollouts, or upgrade projects

Understand processes in SAP BPC such as EPM, BADI, script logics and computations

Advise on solution roadmap for BPC projects taking into account current Microsoft and NetWeaver footprint

Business engagement leader by owning relationship at leadership & operational level

Demand management for supports and projects for the area of responsibility

Skills Required

Must have 2+ years of current experience & must have done at least 2 implementation in BPC planning

Must understand BPC Standard & Embedded – Environment, Dimensions, Models, Input Forms, Report, Business Rules, Data Security, Work Status, Data Manager Packages, Planning Function & Sequence

Business Understanding of Revenue, Opex, Capex, Workforce, Balance Sheet & Cashflow Planning

Demonstrated ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment.

Experience with SAP BW/SAC Planning & Dashboard preferred

Experience with Data ETL, Transformation & Integration with BPC using SAP BW/ABAP/HANA.

Creation of Logic Scripts & Fox Formulas, BADIs and Custom Planning Functions

Experience with tuning of BPC landscape desirable

Experience on EPM, Analysis for Office & SAC reporting

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, Information Technology, or other relevant fields

Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience in SAP Business Planning & Consolidation

Minimum of 2 to 3 relevant project experience, full implementation cycle, support

Extensive experience in SAP BPC version 11.1 or earlier

Extensive experience in SAP BW/4HANA version 2.0 or earlier

Functional knowledge in Financial Consolidation and Financial Planning / Zero-based Budgeting

Basic accounting knowledge is desirable

Technical knowledge in report and input template building on EPM Add-on for Microsoft Office

Well versed in usage of ABAP and script logic

Extensive knowledge in data modelling in SAP BPC

Experience in SAP S4HANA or ECC finance related modules is a plus

Relevant SAP certifications are a plus

