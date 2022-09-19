Senior SAP BPC Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Senior SAP BPC Consultant.
The Senior SAP BPC Consultant must be a self-motivated person who can interact and communicate with all levels of people. They must have Banking experience. They must also have SAP FI, S/4HANA, SAP BW4/HANA, SAP SAC and SAP BPC Embedded (BW-IP) experience.
Responsibilities
- Deliver solutions using SAP Business Warehouse and SAP Business Planning and consolidations in the financial sector
- Understand financial consolidations/planning processes and assist with implementing and supporting the business consolidations/planning process
- Translates business rules into SAP BPC rules to automate consolidation and planning process
- Facilitate & lead (if necessary) designing of planning solutions to solve business problems and needs using SAP BPC HANA
- Facilitate & lead business requirement definition sessions
- Review and/or participate in solution build and test activities on BPC implementations, rollouts, or upgrade projects
- Understand processes in SAP BPC such as EPM, BADI, script logics and computations
- Advise on solution roadmap for BPC projects taking into account current Microsoft and NetWeaver footprint
- Business engagement leader by owning relationship at leadership & operational level
- Demand management for supports and projects for the area of responsibility
Skills Required
- Must have 2+ years of current experience & must have done at least 2 implementation in BPC planning
- Must understand BPC Standard & Embedded – Environment, Dimensions, Models, Input Forms, Report, Business Rules, Data Security, Work Status, Data Manager Packages, Planning Function & Sequence
- Business Understanding of Revenue, Opex, Capex, Workforce, Balance Sheet & Cashflow Planning
- Demonstrated ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment.
- Experience with SAP BW/SAC Planning & Dashboard preferred
- Experience with Data ETL, Transformation & Integration with BPC using SAP BW/ABAP/HANA.
- Creation of Logic Scripts & Fox Formulas, BADIs and Custom Planning Functions
- Experience with tuning of BPC landscape desirable
- Experience on EPM, Analysis for Office & SAC reporting
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, Information Technology, or other relevant fields
- Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience in SAP Business Planning & Consolidation
- Minimum of 2 to 3 relevant project experience, full implementation cycle, support
- Extensive experience in SAP BPC version 11.1 or earlier
- Extensive experience in SAP BW/4HANA version 2.0 or earlier
- Functional knowledge in Financial Consolidation and Financial Planning / Zero-based Budgeting
- Basic accounting knowledge is desirable
- Technical knowledge in report and input template building on EPM Add-on for Microsoft Office
- Well versed in usage of ABAP and script logic
- Extensive knowledge in data modelling in SAP BPC
- Experience in SAP S4HANA or ECC finance related modules is a plus
- Relevant SAP certifications are a plus
Desired Skills:
- SAP FI
- S/4HANA
- SAP BW4/HANA
- BW-IP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years