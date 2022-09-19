Senior SAP PTP (Procure-To-Pay)Consultant at Sabenza IT

The Procure-To-Pay Senior Consultant is responsible for configuring and testing SAP MM and other third party functions and module solutions, as well as troubleshooting and resolution of technical problems aligned to operations- and service processes.

Responsibilities include:

Daily monitoring of jobs that are necessary for their area of responsibility to run effectively and efficiently.

Responsible for technical design, development, testing, implementation and support of their area of responsibility.

Assist with troubleshooting critical issues, as it relates to their area of responsibility.

Ongoing maintenance of the software configuration within their area of responsibility.

Define and translate business requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible for business, IT consultants and management.

Translate functional requirements into technical designs.

Develop and oversee test plans.

Provide second-level support for users.

Prepare project related documentation (functional- and technical design, test scripts) during the different stages of a project.

Perform SAP Note Implementations (Functional & Security).

Provide functional guidance to ensure IT solution integrity and maintain documentation updated (functional and technical specifications).

Manage small to medium-sized projects within area of expertise. Ability to establish project priorities and deadlines.

Promote and maintain a flexible, cooperative, team oriented, customer focused attitude within and between departments.

Minimum Education / Experience:

Related degree

At least 5-10 years of experience in SAP working across multiple modules.

Ability to understand the root-cause of complex problems to solve, research and propose solution / alternatives / workaround for final decision.

Proven experience in translating business requirements into SAP solutions / in working with the business in understanding and delivering business process improvements.

Good communication and people skills – experience dealing with users from various nationalities.

Experience working with international and remote team providing operational support and delivering projects.

Work with Business SMEs on test design & execution review.

End-to-end system integration testing involving third party systems.

Experience with Agile methodologies is a plus.

Leadership (take responsibility, take accountability and ownership, take initiatives).

Dealing with Change/ Flexibility (adapting to new situations and frameworks easily).

Diplomacy (stakeholder management).

Time Management/ Planning (commitment).

Collaboration (team player, good discipline) / Teamwork.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

