Software Developer at Fempower Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 19, 2022

Our client has an opportunity available for a Software Developer

This a hybrid role, but site meetings must be attended once a week and travelling to clients when needed

Requirements:

  • 3+ years’ experience in mobile and web application development.
  • Familiarity using IDEs such as Android Studio, XCode, etc.
  • Good understanding and knowledge of Object-Oriented programming.
  • Knowledge of Dart programming languages.
  • Be comfortable using test cases for debugging codes, enhancing performance and reliability.
  • Experience with UML tools.
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.
  • Knowledge of Version Control.
  • Experience working with project management tools.
  • Experience in:
    • Continuous Integration tools.
    • Writing unit tests.
    • Other programming languages.
  • Knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together.
  • Passion for code writing, solving technical errors and application development.

About The Employer:

You have the option of perm employment or being outsourced as an independent contractor

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.