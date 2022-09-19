Software Developer at Fempower Personnel

Our client has an opportunity available for a Software Developer
This a hybrid role, but site meetings must be attended once a week and travelling to clients when needed
Requirements:
- 3+ years’ experience in mobile and web application development.
- Familiarity using IDEs such as Android Studio, XCode, etc.
- Good understanding and knowledge of Object-Oriented programming.
- Knowledge of Dart programming languages.
- Be comfortable using test cases for debugging codes, enhancing performance and reliability.
- Experience with UML tools.
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
- Knowledge of Version Control.
- Experience working with project management tools.
- Experience in:
- Continuous Integration tools.
- Writing unit tests.
- Other programming languages.
- Knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together.
- Passion for code writing, solving technical errors and application development.
About The Employer:
You have the option of perm employment or being outsourced as an independent contractor