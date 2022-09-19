Software Developer at Fempower Personnel

Our client has an opportunity available for a Software Developer

This a hybrid role, but site meetings must be attended once a week and travelling to clients when needed

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience in mobile and web application development.

Familiarity using IDEs such as Android Studio, XCode, etc.

Good understanding and knowledge of Object-Oriented programming.

Knowledge of Dart programming languages.

Be comfortable using test cases for debugging codes, enhancing performance and reliability.

Experience with UML tools.

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Knowledge of Version Control.

Experience working with project management tools.

Experience in: Continuous Integration tools. Writing unit tests. Other programming languages.

Knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together.

Passion for code writing, solving technical errors and application development.

About The Employer:

You have the option of perm employment or being outsourced as an independent contractor

