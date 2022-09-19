Solutions Architect at Momentum – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 19, 2022

Design comprehensive architecture for solutions that support business delivery on key projects and strategic objectives.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

INTERNAL PROCESS

  • Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.
  • Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.
  • Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.
  • Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
  • Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.
  • Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.
  • Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.
  • Effectively prioritise projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.
  • Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.
  • Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrate solutions.
  • Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.
  • Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.
  • Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
  • Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture.
  • Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.
  • Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions.

CLIENT

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients.
  • Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

PEOPLE

  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.
  • Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain a broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology

FINANCE

  • Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.
  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
  • Ensure that efficiency and productivity measures are implemented and monitored in order to ensure that client value and shareholder value are delivered over all time horizons.
  • Contract and maintain supplier relationships as per the procurement requirements of Momentum Metropolitan.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications
Relevant qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent

  • TOGAF qualification
  • Archimate qualification
  • Domain Driven Design qualification
  • UML qualification
  • Software Engineering qualification

Experience

  • 8-10 years’ of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery (essential)
  • At least 3 years’ relevant experience or exposure as a Solutions Designer, Development Manager or Team Leader
  • At least 5 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development
  • Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions (essential)
  • Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies (essential)

Knowledge

  • Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)
  • Exposure to development environment software
  • Knowledge of object or component oriented design / development software
  • Knowledge of operating system software
  • Knowledge of business process modelling and design
  • Knowledge of web platform development software
  • Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools
  • Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)
  • Development and design knowledge in relevant languages and platforms used by the business area
  • Exposure to unified modelling language (UML)
  • Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices
  • Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders
  • Knowledge of application servers
  • Knowledge of integration patterns and middleware

Skills

  • Communications skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Influence and persuading
  • Analytical skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Critical thinking

Behavioural competencies

  • Examining Information
  • Providing Insights
  • Generating Ideas
  • Exploring Possibilities
  • Developing Strategies
  • Articulating Information
  • Challenging Ideas
  • Making Decisions

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Software Development
  • DB modelling
  • Object-relational-mapping
  • Agile Development
  • UML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.