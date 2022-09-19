Systems Analyst at Fempower Personnel

Our client has an opportunity available for a Systems Analyst. The Systems Analyst works closely with Business Analysts, Architects and Developers to develop new IT solutions. You will need to adapt current systems, integrate new features, enhance the performance and efficiency for each international client.

Requirements:

2 to 4 years’ experience in Systems Design and Analysis.

Experience with system analyst techniques.

Solid database skills MySQL ; SQL Server ; Oracle

3 years’ experience working as a systems analyst is a must

Expertise in Service oriented Architecture, Object Oriented Design

Experienced with ERD’s

The ability to document requirements by using the Unified Modelling Language ( UML )

SQL database design , queries and reporting

Utilize modelling tools / Enterprise Architect

SDLC

Strong investigative and data analysis abilities.

Knowledge of Project management fundamentals. Agile and Scrum methodologies. Programming methodologies and the ability to read code. Process flows and business rules. XML and JSON languages.

Valid passport is required.

The willingness to travel to other countries for design sessions with clients.

About The Employer:

This is an international group of companies who are on the forefront of technology improvements to ensure recognition methods to improve security

