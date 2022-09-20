Active Directory Systems Administrator

Job Purpose:

The Active Directory Engineer supplies support, implementation, and administration services for Microsoft Active Directory and Windows-based systems across the enterprise, including directory and identity management solutions.

They resolve and appropriately completes assigned cases and change requests and act as an escalation point for support issues.

They apply innovative solutions through research and collaboration with the team and determine course of action for new application initiatives.

They implement new software solutions as required by the business.

The core infrastructure technology duties include enterprise Microsoft Active Directory and Windows le services administration, global system security and policy configuration, Identity management and virtualization, and top-level support for enterprise-wide initiatives.

KPAs:

Identify opportunities to innovate, extend and enhance service delivery everywhere possible.

Own Root Cause Analysis and Problem Management for corporate Identity Management environment.

Serve as escalation point for application support and troubleshooting, provides guidance and direction in resolution of escalated issues and/or complex production, application, or system problems.

Serve as the first line of escalation support for domain technology issues that cannot be resolved by tier one and two server support.

Maintain, support Microsoft Active Directory Services, Certificate Services, Hyper-V, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2016.

Install, deploy, and configure Active Directory Services (ADS), roles, integrated zones, and objects.

Provide onsite support and administration for Microsoft Active Directory in line with SLA (Service Level Agreements).

Manage DNS (Domain Name Services), DHCP (Dynamic Host Control Protocol) and WINS Services.

Support and troubleshoot GPO (Group Policy Object).

Maintain and support IPAM (IP Address Manager) 2012 R2

Key skill for administrating, managing SCOM (System Centre Operations Manager), monitoring Active Directory, Hyper-V, and other services.

Key Skill for Managing and supporting Microsoft PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) Services.

AD (Active Directory) RMS (Rights Management Services) support for deployments including Azure RMS migration.

Managing, configure and support Microsoft ADFS (Active Directory Federation Services) services with WAP (Web Application Proxy) as reverse proxy.

Create and maintain Process, Design, Installation and SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) documentation.

Manage security patches through Microsoft System Center Con guration Manager.

Maintain and support Virtualization (IBM Hardware) environment running on VMWare and Hyper-V.

Configure and support Network Policy Server (NPS) to provide authentication services to Wireless Infrastructure as well 802.1x Port-based authentication.

Implement changes in line with agreed change control procedures.

Perform quarterly disaster recovery tests in offsite DR (Disaster Recovery) Lab.

Transfer skills and technical leadership to new engineers.

Manage and troubleshoot the Active Directory in terms of identification, authentication and authorization services provided through the Domain Controller Services.

Manage, update LAB environment with copy of production Active Directory.

Management of the Domain Name Services (DNS) within the Active Directory Services.

Backup, restore and troubleshoot the Active Directory Domain Services.

Understanding of SCOM (System Center Operations Manager) & SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager) and their respective operations.

Participate/lead in architectural changes to the existing Active Directory Domain Services infrastructure and additional product suites as such needs arise.

Ensure that all policies, configurations, and optimization settings are completed in accordance with Microsoft Best Practices for each product suite.

Assist in managing active directory domain support calls, with the objective of resolving calls as accurately, quickly, and efficiently as possible.

Proactive analysis and review of Windows Domain environment through various compliance checks that include namespace (NS) records, monitor key DNS dependencies between Active Directory and network services, verify dynamic DNS record updates to DNS client, DHCP server, and DNS server.

Manage customer satisfaction through effectively communicating and managing customer expectations.

Requirements:

Relevant IT (Information Technology) Qualifications

5+ years’ experience working with Microsoft Identity technologies including Active Directory, Windows File Services, and Group Policies.

ITIL Foundation (ideally Intermediate level)

Experience working with Microsoft Identity technologies including Active Directory, Windows File Services, and Group Policies. General technical troubleshooting ability (e.g., reading log files, working with Syslog’s, etc.)

Must show a progressive advancement in responsibility including deep troubleshooting technical skills.

Must understand how to identify and instill industry best practices.

Ability to translate technical issues into understandable business language for end users.

Capable of handling multiple tasks simultaneously under pressure during critical incidents.

Must be able to work in a team environment with a “can do” attitude capable of overcoming difficult challenges.

Self-motivated, with keen attention to detail and excellent judgment skills

Ability to establish new standards for quality, performance, or productivity

Must have excellent writing and communication skills, strong communicator with ability to maintain open communication with internal employees, contractors, managers, 3rd parties, and customers as needed

NB:

This role requires an in-depth knowledge of Active Directory, Federation, Azure AD (Active Directory), Windows Server 2012/2012 R2/2016, Windows security, AD (Active Directory) Proxy, DHCP (Dynamic Host Control Protocol), DNS (Domain Name Services), RMS (Rights Management Services) Virtual Directory solutions and related technology.

Thus, ONLY suitably qualified applicants will be considered.

Desired Skills:

SCOM

SCCM

AZURE

AD

Virtualization

