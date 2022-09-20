API and Automation Tester

The Role: We are looking for a strong Intermediate (or Senior) API and Automation Tester to join our team. Someone with solid Selenium, Java, and API experience

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Diploma / Degree in Information Technology

ISTQB Certificate

Experience Required:

API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI

Automation testing experience: Selenium and Java

SQL experience (even if just basic queries)

Manual Testing experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Design, develop and run scripts.

Collaborate with Software Developers and QA Analysts.

Investigate issues, bugs, and feedback as they arise.

Prepare reports and analysis.

Use test automation frameworks.

