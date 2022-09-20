Back-End Developer at GG Recruitment

My client is an International Managed Services company & Google Partner, with a client base of over 15 000 clients. My client is currently looking for an experienced BackEnd Developer with skills in the following:

3-5 Years experience as a Backend Developer /Full stack Developer

1-years exposure in aa marketing / advertising agency

ASP, Classic, Java, HTML, CSS. PHP, Java Script

Please submit a detailed CV, preferably with your project information as soon as possible

Desired Skills:

Java

ASP classic

Backend Development

JavaScript

API

