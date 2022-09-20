Back-End / Full-Stack Developer – Mid level – Western Cape Cape Town

My client is an International Managed Services company & Google Partner, with a client base of over 15 000 clients. My client is currently looking for an experienced Backend Developer with skills in the following:
- 3-5 Years experience as a Backend Developer /Full stack Developer
- 1-years exposure in aa marketing / advertising agency
- ASP, Classic, Java, HTML, CSS. PHP, Java Script
Please submit a detailed CV, preferably with your project information as soon as possible
Desired Skills:
- HTML and CSS
- PHP
- Java
- JavaScript
- Exposure to Media or Advertising enviroment
- ASP Classic