Business Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

- Analysis of business requirements for new features and enhancements with a view to providing input from a quality perspective, and in order to understand the context of the software solution provided by the tech team.
- Creation of test plans and test cases based on the specifications, that will ensure all business and operational requirements are supported, and to help promote high quality product and code.
- Ownership and oversight of the software testing process.
- Initial round of testing & quality assurance of developed software based on test cases created as part of the test plans.
- Coordination and communication with the Partner Relationship Specialist (PRS) teams to assist their testing process and rollout plans.
- Working with Product Office and Technology teams to ensure that test plans are fit for purpose and efficient – targeting areas of highest-risk.
- Work closely with the Release Manager to ensure the testing of releases supports the agile process with frequent and timely releases to environments where appropriate.
- Monitoring and managing incoming bugs / enhancements from Hubspot (partner support) and Asana (internal) – then validating and prioritising these, in collaboration with the Product Office team where necessary.
- Reporting – ensure transparency and visibility of product quality via various metrics such as number of tests passed/failed, number of bugs found, current number of outstanding bugs in each environment (DEV, UAT, PROD), etc.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers across the business from Business Development, Technology, PRS and Management teams in all jurisdictions.
- Where possible, suggest and introduce best practices and influence the affected teams to change and adopt accordingly.
Non-negotiable:
- Academic qualifications in the areas of informatics, computer science, business, engineering, investments, administration, statistics or other sciences will be considered.
- Minimum requirement: A degree or diploma, or many years of experience in this role.
Desired:
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Knowledge of scrum/agile processes
- A good listener and collaborator
- Creative but methodical thinker – at both a granular and ecosystem level
- Ability to “translate” between business and technology and vice versa
- High EQ when interacting with tech developers and also co-ordination of testing releases with PRS teams based in various countries
- Attention to detail whilst being pragmatic and able to deliver without unnecessary delays
- Strong intellect with a high level of commercial and financial acumen
- A reputation for integrity and the ability to build trust and openness in those they deal with
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Scrum
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree