Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst in the Credit Product space.
Purpose Statement
-
Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
-
Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems
-
Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
-
Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution
-
Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change
Min
Experience
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
Business Analyst
-
At least 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
-
Basic project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min
Ideal
Skills
-
Strategic Thinking Skills
-
Planning, organising and coordination skills
-
Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Information Technology
- Credit Products
- Lending
- Collections
- Banking