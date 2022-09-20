CypherData Solutions is sub-Saharan Africa master distributor for K7 Security

Through its recent partnership with K7 Security, IT security distributor, CypherData Solutions, will become the master distributor for K7’s real-time security software across sub-Saharan Africa.

Headquartered in India, K7 Security focuses on understanding the behaviour of attackers and brings to market a lightweight security solution against viruses, malware and ransomware as well as many other cyber threats. This helps organisations reduce their exposure to cyber risk.

Over the last 30 years, K7 Security has been at the forefront of developing intelligent cybersecurity solutions for millions of home and business users worldwide. K7’s solutions are enhanced with multi-layered artificial intelligence technology (MAT).

Kesavardhanan J, founder and president of K7 Security, says: “African nations are experiencing accelerating economic growth and rapid digital transformation accompanied by an increase in the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks.

“K7 Security’s enterprise protection solutions combine state-of-the-art technology with our 30-year expertise in cybersecurity to help businesses stop these attacks. We are happy to now defend organisations in the sub-Saharan region from the cyberattacks of today and tomorrow through our partnership with CypherData Solutions.”

Brett Myroff, CEO of CypherData Solutions, says K7’s security approach is strategic: “With the economic climate created by the recent pandemic, a cost-effective lightweight security solution for the African continent is of paramount importance.”

He adds that, for CypherData, the most important factor when offering a new product is the vendor’s strategy for the region. “K7 is dedicated to business in Africa; not only through pricing but also through the technology behind its solutions that cater to new and legacy operating systems.”

CypherData’s management and team have a track record of bringing innovative solutions to market and a reputation for business excellence spanning more than 20 years.