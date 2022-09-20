Database Administrator at financial and IT – Western Cape Rondebosch

URGENTLY REQUIRE x 2 Database admionistrators with Extensive SQL experience
Our client ,market leader in the Southern suburbs of Cape Town seeks your minimum solid 2 years plus experience as SQL DBA to join them .
Note this is a Hybrid working onsite and at home
The following minimum Requirements will secure interview :
Qualifications
- Matric
- MCDBA or MCITP (Microsoft qualification)
Specific Skills (Technical):
- Minimum 2-years SQL Database administration in a highly pressurized environment
- Extensive use of Standard Query Language
- SQL, T-SQL, , MSSQL [Phone Number Removed]; R2,2014)
- SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience
- Programming knowledge / Project Management / Resource Management / Network Knowledge / OS Admin Knowledge advantageous
The successful applicant must:
- Eager to learn
- Have a high attention to detail
- Be able to work independently as well as be a team player
- Be result and deadline driven
- Work well under pressure
- Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written
- Be able to take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution
- Be able to prioritise tasks and manage multiple tasks
- MUST BE ITC AND CRIMINAL CLEAR
Responsibilities
- Design and document database architecture
- Design Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence platform
- Build database scheme, tables, procedures and permissions
- Develop database utilities and automated reporting
- Create shell scripts for task automation
- Create, test and execute data management languages
- Analyse, consolidate and tune database for optimal efficiency
- Analyse and sustain capacity and performance requirements
- Monitor systems and platforms for availability
- Restore and recover corrupted databases
- Install and test corrupted databases
- Install and test upgrades and patches
- Implement security and encryption
- Evaluate and recommend new databases technologies storage, archiving, backup and recovery procedures are functioning correctly
- Establish need for users and monitor access and security
- Assist database architect where required
- Ensure that DB systems are functioning correctly and meeting the company’s clients requests and needs
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Database
- Database Administration
- SQL Server Database Administration
- SSIS
- design database
- data warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
listed company – Financial and Technology industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- depending on experience – R 350000.00 – R 456000.00 CTC pa