Database Administrator at financial and IT – Western Cape Rondebosch

Sep 20, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRE x 2 Database admionistrators with Extensive SQL experience

Our client ,market leader in the Southern suburbs of Cape Town seeks your minimum solid 2 years plus experience as SQL DBA to join them .

Note this is a Hybrid working onsite and at home

The following minimum Requirements will secure interview :

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • MCDBA or MCITP (Microsoft qualification)

Specific Skills (Technical):

  • Minimum 2-years SQL Database administration in a highly pressurized environment
  • Extensive use of Standard Query Language
  • SQL, T-SQL, , MSSQL [Phone Number Removed]; R2,2014)
  • SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience
  • Programming knowledge / Project Management / Resource Management / Network Knowledge / OS Admin Knowledge advantageous

The successful applicant must:

  • Eager to learn
  • Have a high attention to detail
  • Be able to work independently as well as be a team player
  • Be result and deadline driven
  • Work well under pressure
  • Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written
  • Be able to take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution
  • Be able to prioritise tasks and manage multiple tasks
  • MUST BE ITC AND CRIMINAL CLEAR

Responsibilities

  • Design and document database architecture
  • Design Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence platform
  • Build database scheme, tables, procedures and permissions
  • Develop database utilities and automated reporting
  • Create shell scripts for task automation
  • Create, test and execute data management languages
  • Analyse, consolidate and tune database for optimal efficiency
  • Analyse and sustain capacity and performance requirements
  • Monitor systems and platforms for availability
  • Restore and recover corrupted databases
  • Install and test corrupted databases
  • Install and test upgrades and patches
  • Implement security and encryption
  • Evaluate and recommend new databases technologies storage, archiving, backup and recovery procedures are functioning correctly
  • Establish need for users and monitor access and security
  • Assist database architect where required
  • Ensure that DB systems are functioning correctly and meeting the company’s clients requests and needs

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Database
  • Database Administration
  • SQL Server Database Administration
  • SSIS
  • design database
  • data warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

listed company – Financial and Technology industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • depending on experience – R 350000.00 – R 456000.00 CTC pa

