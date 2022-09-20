Database Administrator DB2/IDMS – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Database Administrator DB2/IDMS.

As a DB2 you are to manage, monitor and support mainframe IDMS and DB2 database objects and ensure their availability, performance, security and consistency in order to support mission critical business applications.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

IT degree or equivalent Industry accreditation

PreferredQualification:

Programming background.

Trouble shooting ?? Essential

Database analysis and design – Essential

Analytical thinking and problem solving – Essential

DB2 SQL writing – Essential

Database Performance tuning ?? Essential

Database security knowledge – Essential

Backup and recovery strategy knowledge ?? Essential

Usage of Database Utilities – Essential

Database Internals

Disaster recovery knowledge – Essential

Mainframe Operation systems knowledge ?? Essential

JCL and Mainframe schedulers – Essential

IBM Utilities and editor ?? Essential

Usage of supplied database toolsets DB2 Tools (Db2 Admin and Spufi) and IDMS supplied and DMLO navigation.

Experience Required:

8 years within the IT industry with at least 5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment

Understanding of mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.

Experience in participating in a DR exercise.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Create and maintain business database objects within an IDMS and DB2 subsystem.

Perform database tuning to ensure the DBMS functions at optimal levels.

Schedule database maintenance tasks.

Troubleshoot database and DBMS errors and provide solutions to support business when required.

Provide input and implement operational and business strategies, industry best practices and ensure necessary ITO governance is in place.

Perform database monitoring and notification to ensure optimal data access, to support business database applications in line with contractual agreements.

Perform a database consultation role and provide design solutions to Business Development and Service Management to support initiatives when required for current and future projects.

Be an integral part of the disaster recovery (DR) team which designs, performs and documents disaster recovery procedures.

Service all incidents, changes and requests and ensure that SLAs are met.

Enforce security standards to prevent data being compromised and to maintain database integrity.

Provide managerial reports of database utility, capacity and utilization in order for them to make informed decisions.

Maintain relationships with suppliers for incident handling.

Personality and Attributes:

Must have a strong sense of ownership and responsibility.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

Planning and organizing.

Adhering to Principles and Values.

Adapting and Responding to Change.

Following Instructions and Procedures.

