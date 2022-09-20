Developer – C# (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client holds the constant belief that it’s not only about money and numbers, but the lives and futures of all the people who are impacted by the work they do. With specialised capabilities in frontier and emerging markets, and a passion for Africa and China, our client provides independent advice, analyses and reporting for asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers and brokers.

Role Responsibilities:

Working closely with financial analysts to maintain and develop new features.

Assisting in improving user feedback from the system.

Building / integrating a new cloud based stored system and assisting with existing systems.

Migrating the existing .Net framework 4.8 project to .Net6.

Leading the development of a new client portal (from AngularJS to a newer framework).

Maintaining / developing new features within our reporting software.

Upskilling and mentoring team members.

Maintaining / expanding the software delivery mechanisms (CI/CD).

Reviewing code to ensure high standards and best practices are applied.

Investigating / resolving user support requests.

Implementation of best practices e.g., unit test, following good design principles, understanding, and ensuring appropriate testing is carried out.

Performing code reviews and looking after the code base.

Understanding the business impact of technical output.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in a recognized software development or mathematical field.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 years’ development experience.

Experience within the financial sector is beneficial.

Programming and business analysis skills.

Thorough understanding of software development principles.

Knowledge / exposure to the following:

C# | Angular (v9 and upwards).



Git | Jenkins | MSSQL.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

JavaScript & JQuery | SSRS.



Web API | Bootstrap.



TDD, BDD | Azure pipelines.

Clear communicator, both verbally and in writing.

Analytical mindset with an interest in new technologies.

Proficient understanding of versioning tools.

Job ID:

J103843

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Developer

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position