Developer – Java (Intermediate) (1002775) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Parvana
Role:
- To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product.
- The back-end is a service oriented Spring based application.
- It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.
- The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.
Responsibilities:
- Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.
- Understanding existing products and domain elements and working with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
- Improving the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
- Evaluating and improving application performance and high availability features.
- Creating unit and integrated system tests.
- Creating technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
- Performing root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
- Building and deploying the system on an application server.
- Creating and executing functional test scenarios (dev testing).
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.
Skills / Experience:
- A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as an intermediary back-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python / Jython).
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
- Experience with source control applications (preferably GIT) and UML.
- Experience of the following technologies:
- JEE (J2EE) server side technologies
- Spring framework (preferable) | JPA / Hibernate
- Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)
- Integration experience (Web / RESTful services, JMS)
- JAXB and XML Schema | Maven
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2) | SoapUI / Postman
- Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
- Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
- Rules engines (e.g. Drools)
- Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
- Continuous integration (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)
