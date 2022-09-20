Hardware Engineer

Vacancy available for a Hardware Engineer (RF) to join our Pretoria based client’s growing team, where you will be responsible for the design and development of RF system components relating to HF and VHF communication systems, with a focus on filter and amplifier design. As part of the engineering team, you will work in an agile development environment with other hardware engineers and R&D test engineers on multi-year international projects.

Minimum Requirements:

Eng Electronic Engineering degree.

0 – 1 years of hardware development experience.

Main Responsibilities:

Develop and qualify RF power amplifiers.

Design and prototype HF and VHF transceiver RF components.

Design digital RF control hardware integrating with the RF components.

Schematic design and PCB layout using RF cognisant rules.

Test, debug, optimise and qualify prototype designs.

Assist with qualification, verification, and production test specifications.

Advantageous Specialised Knowledge and Skills:

Experience with impedance matching and active components.

Experience with RF design, software tools and components.

Experience with RF testing equipment and procedures.

Experience with Python or MATLAB and embedded controllers.

Experience with PCB design software, specifically Mentor Graphics.

Knowledge of radio technology, receivers, transmitters, ATUs etc.

Desired Skills:

hardware engineer

Engineering Hardware

Electronics

Hardware design

PCB design

RF Design

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position