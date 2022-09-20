IT Engineer

Sep 20, 2022

The incumbent will be responsible for managing, scheduling and coordinating software product releases across the systems landscape for multiple products using cloud- based technology to deploy code into Pre-Production, Testing and Production environments. The Release management accountability is aimed at minimising any adverse effects to business operations and stakeholder processes

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Accountable for all readiness,implementation documentation and scope associated with a release and the implementation activities within defined operational standards.
  • Ensures that the Release Definition Document (RDD) is maintained
  • Accountable for all activities associated with the release roadmap, aligning code drops for major release into test and production environments
  • Responsible for all gateway approvals within the release life cycle, ensuring policies adherence
  • Drives the identification of internal and external dependencies and providing support
  • Drives opportunities to improve quality and efficiencies within Release Management and enhance productivity within the functions
  • Collaborates with Project Managers, Change Managers and internal and external stakeholders surrounding release activity for defined packages of work.
  • Ensures that all release activities including estimates of time are on track, outlined within baselined plans and that any deviations are addressed and tracked appropriately.
  • Provides subject matter expertise and support to areas of the business in relation to the release management processes along with maintaining relationships with key stakeholders

Experience and Qualification

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science; IS or related Business/technology discipline
  • ITIL v3/v4 qualification is an advantage
  • At least 4 years’ experience 4 years Release management experience at programme level & BAU level
  • SAP experience essential

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Programming
  • System Support
  • Release Management
  • Software Support
  • ITIL
  • BAU

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

