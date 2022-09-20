IT Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The incumbent will be responsible for managing, scheduling and coordinating software product releases across the systems landscape for multiple products using cloud- based technology to deploy code into Pre-Production, Testing and Production environments. The Release management accountability is aimed at minimising any adverse effects to business operations and stakeholder processes
Duties & Responsibilities
- Accountable for all readiness,implementation documentation and scope associated with a release and the implementation activities within defined operational standards.
- Ensures that the Release Definition Document (RDD) is maintained
- Accountable for all activities associated with the release roadmap, aligning code drops for major release into test and production environments
- Responsible for all gateway approvals within the release life cycle, ensuring policies adherence
- Drives the identification of internal and external dependencies and providing support
- Drives opportunities to improve quality and efficiencies within Release Management and enhance productivity within the functions
- Collaborates with Project Managers, Change Managers and internal and external stakeholders surrounding release activity for defined packages of work.
- Ensures that all release activities including estimates of time are on track, outlined within baselined plans and that any deviations are addressed and tracked appropriately.
- Provides subject matter expertise and support to areas of the business in relation to the release management processes along with maintaining relationships with key stakeholders
Experience and Qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science; IS or related Business/technology discipline
- ITIL v3/v4 qualification is an advantage
- At least 4 years’ experience 4 years Release management experience at programme level & BAU level
- SAP experience essential
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Programming
- System Support
- Release Management
- Software Support
- ITIL
- BAU
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund