IT Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The incumbent will be responsible for managing, scheduling and coordinating software product releases across the systems landscape for multiple products using cloud- based technology to deploy code into Pre-Production, Testing and Production environments. The Release management accountability is aimed at minimising any adverse effects to business operations and stakeholder processes

Duties & Responsibilities

Accountable for all readiness,implementation documentation and scope associated with a release and the implementation activities within defined operational standards.

Ensures that the Release Definition Document (RDD) is maintained

Accountable for all activities associated with the release roadmap, aligning code drops for major release into test and production environments

Responsible for all gateway approvals within the release life cycle, ensuring policies adherence

Drives the identification of internal and external dependencies and providing support

Drives opportunities to improve quality and efficiencies within Release Management and enhance productivity within the functions

Collaborates with Project Managers, Change Managers and internal and external stakeholders surrounding release activity for defined packages of work.

Ensures that all release activities including estimates of time are on track, outlined within baselined plans and that any deviations are addressed and tracked appropriately.

Provides subject matter expertise and support to areas of the business in relation to the release management processes along with maintaining relationships with key stakeholders

Experience and Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science; IS or related Business/technology discipline

ITIL v3/v4 qualification is an advantage

At least 4 years’ experience 4 years Release management experience at programme level & BAU level

SAP experience essential

Desired Skills:

SAP

Programming

System Support

Release Management

Software Support

ITIL

BAU

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

