Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Responsibilities:

Responsible for delivering implementation projects as a developer.

Involved in high quality, low-level technical design, development, unit & integration testing and support of new features, enhancements for a SAP Commerce / Commerce Cloud commerce or product content management (PCM) system.

Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documentation.

Perform coding to written technical specifications.

Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.

Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects.

Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses.

Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates.

Qualifications & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Two years of experience in Java development preferred.

Minimum two years of professional experience with Java development required.

Experience developing large scale web applications and deploying them to a production environment is preferred.

Minimum 1 year of experience working with Java Enterprise Edition (JEE) including Java, Servlets, JSP, and JSTL.

Minimum 1 year of experience working with Spring frameworks including Spring Core, Spring MVC, Spring Security and Spring Integration.

Hybris commerce implementation experience would be very beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Java Development

JEE

JSP

JSTL

SPRING

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

As a Java Developer, you will be responsible for the development of all our web applications. This includes the design and implementation of both new features as well as improvements to existing functionality. You will also assist with maintenance and support for all our web applications in order to ensure that they are running smoothly at all times.

