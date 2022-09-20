Junior Embedded Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Gardens

Vacancy available for an Embedded Software Developer to join our client’s growing team, where you shall be responsible for the design and development of embedded software relating to digital communication systems. As part of the engineering and development team, you will work in an agile development environment with other software, hardware, and R&D test engineers on multi-year international projects.

Minimum Requirements:

B Eng Electronic Engineering, B Eng Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science degree

0 – 1 years postgraduate experience in software development

Main Responsibilities:

Develop embedded digital communications software components.

Understand the international standards and specifications.

Develop software in accordance with coding standards and specifications.

Work with SoC embedded software.

Work on embedded microprocessor software.

Advantageous Specialised Knowledge and Skills:

Experience developing embedded applications with C++.

Experience with embedded Linux.

Basic knowledge of using a Windows-based environment for (C++) development.

Experience with FPGA firmware development, VHDL Quartus and Modelsim toolchain is beneficial.

Experience with low-level driver development is beneficial.

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

