Lead Full Stack Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Lead Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team located in Gauteng.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

IT Diploma or Degree

Experience required:

At least 7 years?? experience

Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment

Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)

Java

Java EE / Spring

Containerisation (Docker)

Jenkins (CI/CD)

JUnit (Test Driven Development)

Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB

Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

Build tools (maven/gradle)

Designing and implementing REST APIs

Solid understanding of API Authentication and Authorisation concepts and technology

Experience leveraging API Gateway products

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Designing and implementing REST APIs.

Experience leveraging API Gateway products.

Lead development team.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

Problem-solving capabilities.

