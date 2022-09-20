Lead Full Stack Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Lead Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team located in Gauteng.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- IT Diploma or Degree
Experience required:
- At least 7 years?? experience
- Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment
- Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)
- Java
- Java EE / Spring
- Containerisation (Docker)
- Jenkins (CI/CD)
- JUnit (Test Driven Development)
- Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
- Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments
- Build tools (maven/gradle)
- Designing and implementing REST APIs
- Solid understanding of API Authentication and Authorisation concepts and technology
- Experience leveraging API Gateway products
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Designing and implementing REST APIs.
- Experience leveraging API Gateway products.
- Lead development team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
- Problem-solving capabilities.