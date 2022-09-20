Lead Full Stack Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 20, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Lead Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team located in Gauteng.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • IT Diploma or Degree

Experience required:

  • At least 7 years?? experience
  • Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment
  • Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)
  • Java
  • Java EE / Spring
  • Containerisation (Docker)
  • Jenkins (CI/CD)
  • JUnit (Test Driven Development)
  • Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
  • Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments
  • Build tools (maven/gradle)
  • Designing and implementing REST APIs
  • Solid understanding of API Authentication and Authorisation concepts and technology
  • Experience leveraging API Gateway products
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Designing and implementing REST APIs.
  • Experience leveraging API Gateway products.
  • Lead development team.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
  • Problem-solving capabilities.

