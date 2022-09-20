Modern Workspace Senior Technical Specialist at University of Cape Town (Uct)

Are you experienced in providing highly specialized technical support for business-critical services and/or infrastructure and have project management experience in a progressive ICT environment, with a strong customer focus and a demonstrable track record of innovative thinking, project-based delivery, and productive interactions across multiple teams? The Enterprise Infrastructure and Services division seeks a Senior Technical Specialist to develop infrastructure and services through project work, design, maintain and manage complete systems, support ICT systems, services and infrastructure and provide technical leadership in a complex and heterogeneous systems and infrastructure environment. This is a role which plays a critical part in ensuring that UCT derives value from its investment in IT infrastructure and reports to a senior manager.

Responsibilities include:

Providing highly specialized technical support for business-critical services, systems and/or infrastructure.

Designing, maintaining, managing, and developing one or more business-critical ICT systems and/or infrastructure service components.

Responsible for developing and implementing infrastructure, systems, and services through project work.

Provides technical leadership for one or more systems and/or infrastructure service components.

Minimum requirements include:

Relevant qualification at NQF level 7 and 10 years' experience in enterprise ICT applications and infrastructure of which 5 years must be relevant to the required technical skills and competencies listed below

Required non-technical skills include:

Ability to prioritize and manage work under pressure.

Excellent written and spoken communication skills.

A strong customer service ethic.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Analysis and problem-solving ability.

Required Technical skills and competencies

Expert in configuring and administering Microsoft 365 cloud-based services, e.g. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and other Microsoft 365 workloads.

Intermediate Experience with administering Azure Identity platform – Azure AD, Single Sign-on, Conditional Access, etc.

Intermediate Experience with administering Microsoft Exchange Hybrid environment and implementing or upgrading Exchange versions – including the design thereof.

Intermediate Experience in managing email security gateways such as Mimecast, Proofpoint, Cisco Ironport, etc.

Good understanding and experience of Defender for 365 and Microsoft Purview – Security and Compliance.

Experience with creating and maintaining technical roadmaps.

Good understanding of the Microsoft Power platform.

Demonstrated ability to administer and configure Google Workspace.

Demonstrated ability to manage system resources including performance, capacity, availability, serviceability, and recoverability

Good understanding of physical and virtual infrastructure hosts in complex heterogeneous environments e.g. Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware.

Solid knowledge and experience of operating systems and related scripting languages e.g. PowerShell, Microsoft Graph

Solid knowledge of network infrastructure services e.g., DNS, DHCP, and various networking protocols

Advantageous Skills

Relevant technology certifications

Microsoft Exchange Online, including 2013, 2016, and 2019 versions.

SharePoint Online, including Office Online and an on-premise Hybrid Configuration

Skype for Business and Teams Enterprise Voice.

Solid understanding of Federation technologies such as ADFS.

Enterprise Mobility & Security solutions, including Intune, Azure Information Protection, and other Microsoft Defender products.

Identity and Access Management solutions, (Microfocus) Novell IDM, MIM

The annual remuneration package, including benefits, is between R906943 to R1066991

To apply, please e-mail the below documents in a single pdf file to: [Email Address Removed]

UCT Application Form (download at [URL Removed] – Cover letter, and – Curriculum Vitae (CV)

An application which does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and may be required to undergo a competency test.

Teleph[Phone Number Removed]; Website: [URL Removed]

Reference: E22805 Closing date: 30 September 2022

UCT is a designated employer and is committed to the pursuit of excellence, diversity, and redress in achieving its equity targets in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the University and its Employment Equity goals and targets. Preference will be given to candidates from the under-represented designated groups including candidates with disabilities. Our Employment Equity Policy is available at [URL Removed]

UCT reserves the right not to appoint.

