.NET Developer / Software Engineer – Team Lead – Western Cape Cape Town

As a .NET Developer/Software Engineer, you’ll be part of the team developing the next generation of products for our clients. You will work on multiple projects across different platforms and technologies. As a .NET Developer/Software Engineer you’ll use your technical skills to solve business problems in an efficient manner. You should have excellent problem-solving skills and be able to communicate effectively with all levels within the company including management.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field

Experience with C#, .Net, C#, Web API, SOLID Principles, T-SQL, and MVC.

Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a software engineer.

Requirements

Develops .NET applications using the Microsoft .NET Framework or other Microsoft technologies (such as JavaScript or WPF).

Writes, tests, and documents software.

Implements software design and development processes, including estimation, planning, and tracking.

Plans and implements software solution enhancements and modifications.

Reviews client requirements and designs software to meet those requirements.

Implements software design and development processes, including estimation, planning to develop, maintaining, and supporting C#, MVC, and Web Application software

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

Developer

C#

Web Application Software

