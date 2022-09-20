.NET Developer / Software Engineer – Team Lead

As a .NET Developer/Software Engineer, you’ll be part of the team developing the next generation of products for our clients. You will work on multiple projects across different platforms and technologies. As a .NET Developer/Software Engineer you’ll use your technical skills to solve business problems in an efficient manner. You should have excellent problem-solving skills and be able to communicate effectively with all levels within the company including management.
Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field

  • Experience with C#, .Net, C#, Web API, SOLID Principles, T-SQL, and MVC.

  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a software engineer.

Requirements

  • Develops .NET applications using the Microsoft .NET Framework or other Microsoft technologies (such as JavaScript or WPF).

  • Writes, tests, and documents software.

  • Implements software design and development processes, including estimation, planning, and tracking.

  • Plans and implements software solution enhancements and modifications.

  • Reviews client requirements and designs software to meet those requirements.

  • Implements software design and development processes, including estimation, planning to develop, maintaining, and supporting C#, MVC, and Web Application software

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineer
  • Developer
  • C#
  • Web Application Software

