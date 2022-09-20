.NET Developer / Software Engineer – Team Lead

As a .NET Developer/Software Engineer, you’ll be part of the team developing the next generation of products for our clients. You will work on multiple projects across different platforms and technologies. As a .NET Developer/Software Engineer you’ll use your technical skills to solve business problems in an efficient manner. You should have excellent problem-solving skills and be able to communicate effectively with all levels within the company including management.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field
- Experience with C#, .Net, C#, Web API, SOLID Principles, T-SQL, and MVC.
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a software engineer.
Requirements
- Develops .NET applications using the Microsoft .NET Framework or other Microsoft technologies (such as JavaScript or WPF).
- Writes, tests, and documents software.
- Implements software design and development processes, including estimation, planning, and tracking.
- Plans and implements software solution enhancements and modifications.
- Reviews client requirements and designs software to meet those requirements.
- Implements software design and development processes, including estimation, planning to develop, maintaining, and supporting C#, MVC, and Web Application software
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer
- Developer
- C#
- Web Application Software