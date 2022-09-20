Performance Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We ae looking to hire a Performance Tester with 6 -7 years experience on a permanent basis.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric / Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related

technical)

ISTQB Foundation Level

ISTQB Agile

ISTQB Advanced Technical Test Analyst

Experience Required:

Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity

GUI/API automation/performance solutions using different tools

Refinement of automation/performance tech methodologies and approach

Innovate solutions and idea improving SQA processes

Define metrics and measurements to evaluate automation/performance effectiveness

Analysis, design and implement automation/performance solutions

Assist with the facilitation of project workshops and scoping sessions

Compile automation task or project estimations

Pilot and demo bespoke automation/performance solutions

Provide coaching and development opportunities for junior test team members

Develop, Train and lead junior team members in automation testing methods and best practices

Prepare Reusable functions, which improve the robustness, re-usability, and maintainability of their test scripts.

Influence the direction of the automation effort, and its schedule and prioritization

Respond to technical issues to resolve and follow up

Collaborate with other IT and

application resources and teams

Collaboratively work with the rest of the QA team to refine quality assurance practices and technique within the greater team

Work with the support team to interpret and implement quality assurance standards for the context of the project or BAU ticket

In sprint / release automation

Continually evaluate the adequacy of quality assurance standards in their projects

Devise sampling procedures and directions for recording and reporting quality data

Review the implementation and efficiency of quality and inspection systems

Plan, conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality

Testing types:

Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E, API, REST

Performance Testing Tools:

Performance Testing Tools: Neoload, Loadrunner, JMeter

Eclipse, IntelliJ CI Tools:

Eclipse, IntelliJ CI Tools: Jenkins, Bamboo etc.

Maven Version control tools:

Maven Version control tools: GIT, Bitbucket

JIRA (Zephyr), QC / ALM Other Tools:

Selenium Development languages:

JIRA (Zephyr), QC / ALM Other Tools: Selenium Development languages: Java, C#, SQL, Python

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Identify Epics and features to be performance tested in collaboration with the

Solutions architect, Test Lead and QA Engineer lead.

Gather requirements from clients, customers or end-users to develop

comprehensive non-function testing scripts to ensure the systems under test

perform as per the non-functional requirements in production.

Interpret and validate non-functional requirements.

Execute performance tests for databases, systems, networks, applications,

hardware and software at a system and solutions level where applicable.

Identify degradation and performance / volume / load issues on the solutions

in the QA and pre-production environments.

Install applications and databases relevant to performance testing where

Collaborate with other business units to understand solution flows in order to

perform the testing End to End.

