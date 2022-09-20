Performance Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We ae looking to hire a Performance Tester with 6 -7 years experience on a permanent basis.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric / Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related
- technical)
- ISTQB Foundation Level
- ISTQB Agile
- ISTQB Advanced Technical Test Analyst
Experience Required:
- Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity
- GUI/API automation/performance solutions using different tools
- Refinement of automation/performance tech methodologies and approach
- Innovate solutions and idea improving SQA processes
- Define metrics and measurements to evaluate automation/performance effectiveness
- Analysis, design and implement automation/performance solutions
- Assist with the facilitation of project workshops and scoping sessions
- Compile automation task or project estimations
- Pilot and demo bespoke automation/performance solutions
- Provide coaching and development opportunities for junior test team members
- Develop, Train and lead junior team members in automation testing methods and best practices
- Prepare Reusable functions, which improve the robustness, re-usability, and maintainability of their test scripts.
- Influence the direction of the automation effort, and its schedule and prioritization
- Respond to technical issues to resolve and follow up
- Collaborate with other IT and
- application resources and teams
- Collaboratively work with the rest of the QA team to refine quality assurance practices and technique within the greater team
- Work with the support team to interpret and implement quality assurance standards for the context of the project or BAU ticket
- In sprint / release automation
- Continually evaluate the adequacy of quality assurance standards in their projects
- Devise sampling procedures and directions for recording and reporting quality data
- Review the implementation and efficiency of quality and inspection systems
- Plan, conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality
Testing types:
- Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E, API, REST
Performance Testing Tools:
- Neoload, Loadrunner, JMeter IDE??s:
Eclipse, IntelliJ CI Tools:
- Jenkins, Bamboo etc. Build Tools:
Maven Version control tools:
- GIT, Bitbucket Test management Tools:
JIRA (Zephyr), QC / ALM Other Tools:
Selenium Development languages:
- Java, C#, SQL, Python
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Identify Epics and features to be performance tested in collaboration with the
- Solutions architect, Test Lead and QA Engineer lead.
- Gather requirements from clients, customers or end-users to develop
- comprehensive non-function testing scripts to ensure the systems under test
- perform as per the non-functional requirements in production.
- Interpret and validate non-functional requirements.
- Execute performance tests for databases, systems, networks, applications,
- hardware and software at a system and solutions level where applicable.
- Identify degradation and performance / volume / load issues on the solutions
- in the QA and pre-production environments.
- Install applications and databases relevant to performance testing where
- Collaborate with other business units to understand solution flows in order to
- perform the testing End to End.