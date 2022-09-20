Performance Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 20, 2022

The Role: We ae looking to hire a Performance Tester with 6 -7 years experience on a permanent basis.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric / Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related
  • technical)
  • ISTQB Foundation Level
  • ISTQB Agile
  • ISTQB Advanced Technical Test Analyst

Experience Required:

  • Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity
  • GUI/API automation/performance solutions using different tools
  • Refinement of automation/performance tech methodologies and approach
  • Innovate solutions and idea improving SQA processes
  • Define metrics and measurements to evaluate automation/performance effectiveness
  • Analysis, design and implement automation/performance solutions
  • Assist with the facilitation of project workshops and scoping sessions
  • Compile automation task or project estimations
  • Pilot and demo bespoke automation/performance solutions
  • Provide coaching and development opportunities for junior test team members
  • Develop, Train and lead junior team members in automation testing methods and best practices
  • Prepare Reusable functions, which improve the robustness, re-usability, and maintainability of their test scripts.
  • Influence the direction of the automation effort, and its schedule and prioritization
  • Respond to technical issues to resolve and follow up
  • Collaborate with other IT and
  • application resources and teams
  • Collaboratively work with the rest of the QA team to refine quality assurance practices and technique within the greater team
  • Work with the support team to interpret and implement quality assurance standards for the context of the project or BAU ticket
  • In sprint / release automation
  • Continually evaluate the adequacy of quality assurance standards in their projects
  • Devise sampling procedures and directions for recording and reporting quality data
  • Review the implementation and efficiency of quality and inspection systems
  • Plan, conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and products to ensure finished product quality

Testing types:

  • Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E, API, REST
    Performance Testing Tools:
  • Neoload, Loadrunner, JMeter IDE??s:
    Eclipse, IntelliJ CI Tools:
  • Jenkins, Bamboo etc. Build Tools:
    Maven Version control tools:
  • GIT, Bitbucket Test management Tools:
    JIRA (Zephyr), QC / ALM Other Tools:
    Selenium Development languages:
  • Java, C#, SQL, Python

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Identify Epics and features to be performance tested in collaboration with the
  • Solutions architect, Test Lead and QA Engineer lead.
  • Gather requirements from clients, customers or end-users to develop
  • comprehensive non-function testing scripts to ensure the systems under test
  • perform as per the non-functional requirements in production.
  • Interpret and validate non-functional requirements.
  • Execute performance tests for databases, systems, networks, applications,
  • hardware and software at a system and solutions level where applicable.
  • Identify degradation and performance / volume / load issues on the solutions
  • in the QA and pre-production environments.
  • Install applications and databases relevant to performance testing where
  • Collaborate with other business units to understand solution flows in order to
  • perform the testing End to End.

