As a QA Tester, you’ll be responsible for testing the quality of our website and mobile applications. You will work with a team to write automated tests that verify that features work as expected, identify bugs in our code base and improve the overall quality of software used by customers. The role requires strong attention to detail, with an ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining high standards.
Requirements:
- Requirements/ Testing/ Workflow
- Deployment/ Servic.
- Root Cause Analysis/ Problem Solvin.
- Troubleshooting/ Debuggin.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Minimum 1 year of experience as a QA tester.
- Must have experience with Amazon, Magento, Drupal and/or Joomla preferred.
Desired Skills:
- QA
- E – Commerce
- AMAZON
- MAGNETO
- DRUPAL
- Joomla
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Do you want to join a team that is constantly innovating and growing? Do you have experience in testing eCommerce software applications? Are you looking for a position with more career progression? Apply to this QA Tester eCommerce role!