QA Tester

As a QA Tester, you’ll be responsible for testing the quality of our website and mobile applications. You will work with a team to write automated tests that verify that features work as expected, identify bugs in our code base and improve the overall quality of software used by customers. The role requires strong attention to detail, with an ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining high standards.

Requirements:

Requirements/ Testing/ Workflow

Deployment/ Servic.

Root Cause Analysis/ Problem Solvin.

Troubleshooting/ Debuggin.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Minimum 1 year of experience as a QA tester.

Must have experience with Amazon, Magento, Drupal and/or Joomla preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related field required

Desired Skills:

QA

E – Commerce

AMAZON

MAGNETO

DRUPAL

Joomla

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Do you want to join a team that is constantly innovating and growing? Do you have experience in testing eCommerce software applications? Are you looking for a position with more career progression? Apply to this QA Tester eCommerce role!

